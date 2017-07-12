The Spencer Thomas Group Acquires The Tyton Group

Spencer Thomas Group (STG), a global professional services firm announced today the acquisition of The Tyton Group (TTG), a Human Capital Management (HCM) consulting firm based in Denver, Colorado. The acquisition strengthens STG’s Global HCM transformation practice.

The combined company will be privately held and operate under the STG brand. Kevin Koser, Founding Member of TTG, will join the management team at STG, whose headquarters will remain in Portsmouth, New Hampshire with a new presence in Denver, Colorado. STG will incorporate into its services TTG’s existing methodology, tools, consultants and partnerships to continue to provide exceptional service and expertise to clients. The integration will take place over the next 60 days. “Our growth will enable us to provide our clients the same high quality service they have come to expect, with a broader reach, while strategically positioning us to future needs in the marketplace,” stated Barbara Cassidy, President of Spencer Thomas Group.

“There are trends in the HR industry regarding the way companies view and manage their organizations. For example, corporate direction relating to on-premise and cloud-based HR infrastructure has been an interesting challenge for many organizations over the past few years. In addition, many companies are looking at how HR can drive overall company success by enhancing their talent management operations,” said Kevin Koser. “The acquisition of The Tyton Group further broadens STG’s capabilities in the HCM professional services market,” said Dawn Mander, Senior Vice President of STG’s Global HCM Practice. “Combining The Tyton Group with STG’s existing Global HCM practice will provide clients access to industry leading experts during all phases of their HCM journey.”

About Spencer Thomas Group

STG is a WBENC-certified Professional Services firm delivering comprehensive business solutions worldwide. As an experienced third-party global payroll advisor, STG provides worldwide client and vendor-side payroll consulting services. STG’s strategic and thorough partnership approach helps minimize costly tactical errors and drives the delivery of a truly effective global payroll system. STG has supported nearly 100 multi-national corporations across over 90 countries with their HCM projects and needs.

For more information check our website http://www.spencer-thomas.com

