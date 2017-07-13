Providing students with skills that enhance self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and decision making is not only beneficial to academic performance, but also helps them cope with challenges they face outside the classroom

The practices of mindfulness, contemplative education, and Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) are now being widely explored in schools throughout the United States, thanks to extensive research and evidence-based results. A dozen seminal leaders in the field—including Marc Brackett, PhD, Linda Lantieri, MA, Daniel Rechtschaffen, MA, LMFT, and Timothy P. Shriver—will present the latest findings at Omega’s upcoming Mindfulness & Education Conference, July 21-July 23, 2017, in Rhinebeck, New York.

“For more than 35 years, Omega has been helping people integrate mindfulness tools into daily life and into work, health, and community sectors. We’re proud to help educators and parents learn how to put this wisdom into practice, so more children can benefit,” said Carla Goldstein, chief external affairs officer at Omega. “Providing students with skills that enhance self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and decision making is not only beneficial to academic performance, but also helps them cope with challenges they face outside the classroom.”

Educators report that mindfulness practice and SEL decrease stress, attention deficit issues, depression, anxiety, and hostility in children, while benefitting health, well-being, and social relationships. Research also shows that SEL supports an 11% rise in student academic scores while mindfulness-based education has been shown to foster the inner skills of attention, compassion, impulse control, and executive functioning. Now many SEL and mindfulness programs are utilizing the strengths of both modalities to create integrative approaches to support healthy students, teachers, and schools.

Omega’s Mindfulness & Education Conference is suitable for educators, school administrators, family therapists, and parents. Through inspiring keynote lectures, question-and-answer sessions, group exercises, breakout workshops, and instruction in practical application, the conference will explore:



Connecting mindfulness and SEL

Restorative justice

The science supporting mindfulness and SEL

Supporting healthy and thriving school climates

School-based social inclusion

Indigenous perspectives on mindfulness and education

Ways of integrating mindfulness and SEL in school systems

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous funder, Omega was able to offer $40,000 in scholarships to more than 50 people who will benefit from participation, offer perspectives that might not otherwise be represented, and are poised to bring what they learn back into community settings in ways that leverage collective impact.

In addition to the weekend conference, Omega is offering more than 15 additional mindfulness-based programs in 2017—from introductory workshops to professional training opportunities.

Two highlights include:

Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), August 13-18:

A professional training with Zindel Segal, PhD, and Susan Woods, MSW, LICSW.

Convergence, October 15-22:

A Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) silent retreat with Saki F. Santorelli, EdD, MA, Florence Meleo-Meyer, MS, MA, and Bob Stahl, PhD. Scholarships are available for this retreat.

For more information visit eOmega.org, and follow Omega on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Google+.

About Omega Institute for Holistic Studies

Founded in 1977, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is the nation’s most trusted source for wellness and personal growth. As a nonprofit organization, Omega offers diverse and innovative educational experiences that inspire an integrated approach to personal and social change. Located on 250 acres in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes more than 23,000 people to its workshops, conferences, and retreats in Rhinebeck, New York, and at exceptional locations around the world. eOmega.org

# # #