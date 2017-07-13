SAE International Announces New Transportation Cybersecurity Journal

The journal is co-edited by three well-known experts in the cybersecurity field.

Fall 2017 will be the launch point for a preview issue of SAE International’s new, one-of-a-kind collection of scientific articles relating to transportation cybersecurity and privacy.

Transportation Cybersecurity and Privacy: An SAE International Journal, SAE’s new quarterly journal, will include original articles focusing on the Cyber Physical System-related areas of transportation and privacy and will present methods, tools, implementations, and applications of research in transportation cybersecurity and privacy around technologies, cybersecurity engineering process, and security economics and environment. Additional transportation systems, such as rail, aerospace, and maritime systems, also will be included.

The journal is co-edited by three well-known experts in the cybersecurity field. They are:



Thomas M. Forest, Senior Technical Fellow, General Motors Research & Development

Kevin Harnett, Program Manager, U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)/Volpe National Transportation Systems Center

Dr. André Weimerskirch, Vice President, Cyber Security, Lear Corporation

Authors are invited to submit review-ready manuscripts featuring a detailed and complete description of the research. All submitted articles undergo a thorough double-blind peer-review process and are not subject to deadlines. Submissions may be made through SAE International’s Editorial Manager® at this link:

http://www.editorialmanager.com/saetranscyberjnl

A preview issue of the journal will available this fall, with the quarterly journal starting in March 2018.

