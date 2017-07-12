Bluetick to Exhibit at 2017 Appalachian Gas Measurement Short Course

Bluetick will be exhibiting at the Appalachian Gas Measurement Short Course, which will take place from Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug 3 at the Robert Morris University’s Sewall Center located at 6001 University Blvd, Moon Township, PA 15108.

Bluetick, Inc. provides innovative and real-time solutions to remotely monitor, control and optimize the production process. Through reliable data collection, their hosted software offers powerful features consisting of exception-based monitoring, alarming, reporting, trending and actionable analytics, including remotely controlling the field assets where applicable.

Bluetick’s Remote Monitoring and Control (RMC) System can perform the following:



Monitor and control lifts, pump controller and chemical solution and levels

Monitor pump status, tank levels, separators and site H2S levels

Monitor EFMs

Automate production data

Monitor compressors

“As today’s oil prices continue to waver operators need to optimize their processes to be most cost effective for their production strategy,” said Ken Sigmon, sales and marketing manager at Bluetick Inc. “We can help oil and gas companies with all of their remote monitoring and control automation needs. They can do more with automation and increase their day-to-day productivity thus increasing overall profits.”

