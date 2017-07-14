Biblio and Rare Book Hub Partner to Expand Rare Book Sales

The Rare Book Hub website is a comprehensive resource for information relating to rare, antiquarian, and collectible books and ephemera. The new partnership with Biblio allows subscribers of Rare Book Hub to offer books for sale directly through the site for immediate purchase through a secure cart, powered by Biblio.com's search engine and e-commerce technology.

Biblio is providing the technology, customer service, and support for the platform. Biblio has been connecting booksellers and book collectors online since 2003.

On the new partnership, Biblio's founder and CEO Brendan Sherar says, "Biblio is delighted to enter into this partnership. Through its innovative platform, Rare Book Hub has positioned itself as a true leader in the rare and antiquarian book trade and we look forward to helping them expand their services to book collectors and dealers alike in the years to come."

Booksellers from Rare Book Hub who list their items for sale may also join Biblio and list their products across its sites. Some of the higher quality rare books from Biblio booksellers will appear on the Rare Book Hub site as well, growing the customer base for both niche marketplaces.

About Biblio: Biblio is one of the world's leading sources for used, rare, and out of print books. Established in 2003, Biblio has grown to become one of the largest global book marketplaces, with over 100 million books for sale from more than 4,500 bookstores and booksellers in countries around the world. Biblio is wholly owned and operated by Biblio, Inc., a privately held company with a commitment to a triple bottom line, in part through both its environmental program, Ecosend, and its work with Biblio Charitable Works, Inc. https://www.Biblio.com http://www.biblioworks.org

About RareBookHub: Rare Book Hub was founded in 2002 by San Francisco collector Bruce McKinney as Americana Exchange. The Rare Book Hub is a resource for information pertaining to rare, antiquarian, and collectible books and related ephemeral material – manuscripts, letters, maps, posters, broadsides, photographs, and prints (works on paper). It is based on the principle that “knowledge is power.” Information offered by the Rare Book Hub has provided the field with the knowledge needed for a healthy and vibrant book trade. http://www.rarebookhub.com/