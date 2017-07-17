Iowa-Based Author Releases Second Book in Supernatural Mystery Series

A Des Moines-area author has released the second installment in her supernatural Ghost and a Cop series. In “Red Sunset Drive,” by Jan Walters, sleuthing protagonist Brett O’Shea returns to keep the streets of Des Moines safe and, with the help of an eccentric team of crimefighters, the dark forces of otherworldly killers at bay.

Now a detective on the Des Moines police force, O’Shea is charged with investigating a series of murders after a vampire is rumored to be tormenting the city. As O’Shea delves deeper into the task at hand, he swiftly accepts that the paranormal monsters found in fiction books may be more real than he ever imagined.

“Sometimes, we all need an escape from reality or the hum drum of everyday life,” Walters said. “‘Red Sunset Drive’ provides that escape by offering readers a glimpse into the life of a cop with a supernatural twist.”

“As with her first book, ‘York Street,’ Walters’ style of noir is a unique blend of mystery and thriller peppered with just the right amount of comedy and romance,” a U.S. Review of Books reviewer wrote. “… ‘Red Sunset Drive’ is action-packed and filled with unexpected everything – a perfect read for mystery and paranormal enthusiasts.”

A mingling of comedy, romance and suspense, Walters’ newest addition to her Ghost and a Cop series will sweep readers up in whirlwind love stories and keep them riveted as detective O’Shea again faces down the perils of powerful supernatural beings.

About the author

Jan Walters has had relatives serving on the Des Moines police force dating back to the late 19th century. Walters is the author of “York Street” and “Red Sunset Drive,” the first and second installments in her A Ghost and a Cop series, respectively, as well as romance novel “Believe.” She is currently writing about more of Brett O’Shea’s adventures at her home in Indianola, Iowa. To learn more, please visit http://www.authorjanwalters.com or view the book trailer for “Red Sunset Drive” here.

