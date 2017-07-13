WebiMax Announces Team Set to Attend MozCon July 17-19th

We are committed to staying ahead of the digital marketing curve for our clients. MozCon offers yet another way for us to grow our services and provide long-lasting results for our strategic partners.

Some of the top digital marketing minds at WebiMax are setting their sights towards Seattle this weekend. From July 17th-19th, nine members of the WebiMax family will be attending MozCon in Seattle. The event allows the brightest minds in all of digital marketing to learn from one another, share ideas, and gather information on the latest tools and innovations in the industry.

WebiMax is excited for the opportunity to hear from some of the top speakers in the online marketing industry who will provide deeper insights on topics like content, maximizing marketing ROI and growing traffic and conversions.

Founder and CEO of WebiMax, Ken Wisnefski, explained the opportunity that MozCon presents for WebiMax and their clients saying, “We are committed to staying ahead of the digital marketing curve for our clients. MozCon offers yet another way for us to grow our services and provide long-lasting results for our strategic partners.”

Wisnefski continued, “Moz has always been a reliable resource for insights into the future of the digital marketing landscape. This year’s MozCon event is just another example.”

The company will be sharing their experiences at the event in real-time on their social media channels. You can follow along by following these profiles:

https://www.facebook.com/webimax

https://twitter.com/webimax

https://www.instagram.com/webimax/

Those interested in further digital marketing insights can also search for WebiMax on SnapChat. Businesses or individuals interested in utilizing WebiMax for SEO, Lead Generation, Social Media, Reputation Management or any other digital marketing service can call WebiMax at 1-888-932-4629, or visit WebiMax.com to gather more information on their array of industry leading services.

About WebiMax:

Driven for success, WebiMax helps its clients achieve tremendous returns via their online marketing efforts. Led by serial web entrepreneur and digital marketing expert, Ken Wisnefski, WebiMax has established itself as one of the most respected digital marketing firms worldwide. WebiMax is proud to provide solutions that positively impact clients ranging from early phase start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. With offices located in New Jersey, California, London and Sydney, WebiMax delivers results. For more information, visit us at WebiMax.com or call 1-888-932-4629.