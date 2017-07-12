Nexcess Introduces Performance-Optimized Managed WooCommerce Hosting

Many of our clients have asked us to give WooCommerce the Nexcess treatment, and given the success of our Magento and WordPress hosting plans, we were more than happy to oblige.

Nexcess, a leading provider of performance-optimized eCommerce hosting, has introduced a new range of managed WooCommerce hosting plans, combining the unbeatable performance of Nexcess’ Secure Isolated Platform (SIP) servers with the power and elegance of the world’s most popular eCommerce platform.

WooCommerce powers 28% of the web’s eCommerce stores, and it is the eCommerce application of choice for WordPress users and retailers who value simplicity and power. WooCommerce can support eCommerce stores ranging from single-product micro-stores to the largest retailers with multi-thousand-item catalogs.

Nexcess is introducing WooCommerce hosting plans that include shared hosting, dedicated server hosting, and custom clusters for the largest eCommerce stores. WooCommerce managed hosting plans are available from Nexcess facilities across the US, Europe, and Australia.

“We’re excited to be bringing WooCommerce managed hosting to our performance-optimized hosting platform,” commented Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess, “We’re selective about the applications we choose to specialize in because we invest a great deal into building the ideal hosting environment for each. Many of our clients have asked us to give WooCommerce the Nexcess treatment, and given the success of our Magento and WordPress hosting plans, we were more than happy to oblige.”

Nexcess’ WooCommerce Secure Isolated Platform servers are built on the same technology as the company’s renowned Magento hosting solutions. As an experienced managed WordPress hosting provider and acknowledged leader in the eCommerce hosting space, Nexcess has applied its expertise to create an industry-leading WooCommerce hosting platform.

Nexcess SIP servers are built on enterprise-grade server hardware and a custom software stack engineered for low-latency WooCommerce and WordPress performance. SIP servers are security hardened, with nightly updates for critical system components, a custom configuration of PHP optimized for WordPress and WooCommerce, and an advanced software firewall configured for security and PCI compliance.

