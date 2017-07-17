RUPS-1250 UPS bright 24-character x 2-line display clearly indicates output data, battery level and fault and alarm conditions. I am proud to announce a new lower price, making RUPS-1250 an even better choice for applications that need the flexibility and versatility that only this unit provides.

Behlman Electronics Inc., known for its leadership in power products for military, industrial, and commercial applications, has been providing its RUPS-1250 Uninterruptible Power Source (UPS) to support many critical applications not possible with standard UPS units. Examples range from rack-mounted RUPS-1250 units installed on aircraft to supply battery-backed ground power; to installation in ground-based equipment cabinets; and suitcase configurations that can be quickly deployed for portable operation anywhere in the world.

Behlman’s RUPS-1250 units can operate from an aircraft’s variable frequency (350-450 Hz) and output regulated 115 VAC at 50 Hz, 60 Hz or 400 Hz. They can also operate from either a 50 Hz or 60 Hz AC main or generator, and output 50 Hz, 60 Hz or 400 Hz. This selectable frequency capability, combined with its 95 to 270 VAC Power Factor Corrected input capability, makes the Behlman RUPS-1250 UPS a truly unique, go-anywhere solution for uninterruptible power protection of mission-critical systems.

It is the uninterruptible power supply of choice at many unmanned military and industrial applications requiring fail-safe assurance via automatic operation and remote monitoring and control.

The U.S. Air Force has tested the Behlman RUPS-1250, and approved it for use on Air Force large-body fixed-wing aircraft.

Other exceptional features of the Behlman RUPS-1250 include 1250 VA/1000 W output; PFC input; hot-swappable batteries (from the front panel) that provide five minutes standard, and up to twelve minutes run time at full load; alarms with contact closure; RS-232 interface for remote monitoring and control; cold start using DC in the event of an AC power failure; slides; and the ability to connect to a customer-supplied 28 VDC to turn the output on/off.

RUPS-1250 input is power factor corrected with Galvanic Isolation; output is a sine wave with frequency conversion capability; and it can supply 115 VAC at a fixed voltage or temperature.

More details, specifications and a downloadable PDF, are available at

http://www.behlman.com/products-detail/uninterruptible-power-supply-rugged-ups

Applications of the Behlman RUPS-1250 include installation aboard aircraft used to transport VIPs who require fail-safe communication systems; installation on USAF aircraft to supply battery-backed ground power for critical equipment; deployment to desert field posts in Iraq and Afghanistan; and operation at major aircraft manufacturing, repair and maintenance facilities.

According to Behlman President Ron Storm, “A decade of successful mission support has proven that our RUPS-1250 provides the ultra-high-performance and long-term reliability needed for critical military and industrial applications, worldwide. Now, I am proud to announce a new lower price, making RUPS-1250 an even better choice for high-end industrial and airborne, mobile, ground and shipboard applications that need the flexibility and versatility that only this unit provides.”

Behlman Electronics Inc., (http://www.behlman.com), a subsidiary of Orbit International Corp., manufactures and sells high-quality standard, modified-standard, custom and COTS power solutions, including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, DC-DC, AC-DC, DC-AC, uninterruptible power supplies, and the VPXtra® line of VPX/VME Power Supplies.

Orbit International Corp., based in Hauppauge, New York, is involved in the manufacture of customized electronic components and subsystems for military and nonmilitary government applications. Other subsidiaries and divisions include Orbit Instrument, Tulip Development Laboratory, and Integrated Combat Systems, all of which are members of the Orbit Electronics Group.

For more information, contact Behlman Electronics Inc., 80 Cabot Court, Hauppauge, New York 11788 USA; TEL: +1 631 435-0410; FAX: +1 631 951-4341; sales(at)behlman(dot)com; http://www.behlman.com.