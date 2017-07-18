Robert Averette, CEO Homeowners in Atlanta are increasingly concerned with the chemicals to which their families are exposed. There is also a growing concern for how these chemicals affect our environment, water, and air.

ONEighty Solutions Inc., which offers 100% biodegradable mold and odor removal treatments for homes and businesses in the Greater Atlanta area, announces expanded operations and new hire.

ONEighty Solutions Inc., is leading the restoration industry with cutting-edge nano technology, which completely eliminates air born and surface contaminants without chemicals and is safe for people, pets, and the environment. In an industry that traditionally relies on strong, often toxic chemicals, ONEighty Solutions stands out as an environmentally conscience remediation provider.

As a response to increasing local market demands for high quality, environmentally-friendly mold removal, ONEighty Solutions has hired a new technician and put another vehicle in service, adding to the growing economic success and increasing employment.

"Homeowners in Atlanta are increasingly concerned with the chemicals to which their families are exposed. There is also a growing concern for how these chemicals affect our environment, water, and air. At the same time, they expect mold, bacteria, and other air-born health risks to be eliminated," says CEO Robert Averette.

With hot, humid summers and mild winters, Atlanta is an ideal location for mold to thrive, this presents a serious health risk. Symptoms of mold exposure range from mild allergic reactions to more serious infections in immune-compromised people (https://www.cdc.gov/mold/). In a report by the World Health Organization in 2014, around 7 million deaths were linked to indoor air quality (World Health Organization).

With it's recent expansion, ONEighty Solutions can now cover 30% more territory, and provide 10% quicker response times.

"When you have a mold problem, you don't want to wait two or three days before a service technician can get to you. We're talking about people's health."

A key differentiator for ONEighty Solutions is training. All technicians are certified by the IICRC, the primary standards body for remediation companies. That's actually more uncommon in Georgia than one might expect, as Georgia does not regulate mold companies.

Future Growth

As residents of Atlanta have increasing concerns about the environment, both inside and outside of their homes, ONEighty Solutions will continue to expand to meet the growing demand. But responsible, sustainable growth.

"Quality and customer experience is that our top concern. Our goal is to completely satisfy our customers. Most people spend 90% of their time indoors. So, providing safe, pollutant free air in your home is our number 1 job.”

If you have questions about your indoor air quality, please contact

678-274-6511

ONEighty Solutions

1353 Riverstone Parkway, Suite 120-328

Canton, GA 30114

https://www.oneightysolutions.com