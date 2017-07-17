Yusen Logistics has been named a Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics Magazine. “We are committed to using sustainable solutions to support our business. We pride ourselves in finding ways to reduce our environmental impact while cutting costs and increasing operational efficiency," said Greg Futato, Vice President, Yusen Logistics.

Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., a leading global third-party logistics provider, has received the G75 Award from Inbound Logistics Magazine as a top green supply chain partner. This marks the third year Yusen Logistics has been named to the G75 list.

The company was recognized for a lighting retrofit project that is reducing electricity usage and expense by more than 60 percent at its Carson, CA, warehouse.

“We are honored to be recognized by Inbound Logistics,” says Greg Futato, Vice President, Contract Logistics Group, Yusen Logistics. “Yusen Logistics is committed to using sustainable solutions to support our business. We pride ourselves in finding ways to reduce our impact on the environment, while cutting costs and increasing operational efficiency.”

Each year, Inbound Logistics recognizes the top 75 green supply chain partners as determined by the magazine’s editorial staff. Yusen Logistics was chosen for replacing 966 outdated fixtures with energy-efficient LED lights at its 486,000-square-foot facility, the largest warehouse in its network.

The retrofit will reduce energy use on average by one million kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year. The company expects to reap a 60 percent savings in total annual lighting costs as well as a 65 percent decrease in power consumption as compared to last year.

The retrofit will eliminate 309 tons of carbon dioxide annually, the equivalent of removing 3,488 cars from the road. In addition to significantly reducing Yusen Logistics’ carbon footprint, the retrofit is creating a safer work environment by providing brighter and more uniform lighting throughout the warehouse.

Yusen Logistics partnered with U.S. Energy Recovery, a Phoenix-based provider of energy saving solutions, on the project.

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com.

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a global logistics and transportation provider that delivers custom supply chain solutions through one of the largest air, ocean and land transportation networks. We have over 500 offices in 42 countries and regions, with more than 20,000 employees at your service. Combining our services gives you greater control over your supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.yusen-logistics.com