Texas Premier Locksmith Offers 10% Discount on Commercial Locksmith Services in Dallas, TX in July 2017

Dallas locksmith offers discount for commercial clients

Commercial lock issues never occur at a convenient time. Whether an employee is accidentally locked out or a lock suddenly needs repair, commercial lock emergencies can mean loss of revenue and major problems with company operations. Having a trusted locksmith on standby is critical. Texas Premier Locksmith provides a full range of commercial locksmith services across the Dallas area.

In July 2017, Texas Premier Locksmith offers new customers a 10% discount on commercial locksmith services in Dallas. The coupon code: DALLASLOCK must be used to claim the discount.

Commercial Locksmith Services
Texas Premier Locksmith provides same-day emergency lockout and lock repair services, along with convenient appointment scheduling for larger commercial projects.

Lockout services
Lock repair
Lock installation
Re-keying
Master key systems
Interchangeable cores
Mortise systems
Door closers
Panic bars
File cabinets
Safes

Business owners in the Dallas area who seek a trustworthy, full-service commercial locksmith are invited to call (972) 301-2292 for immediate service.

About Texas Premier Locksmith

Texas Premier Locksmith has established a strong reputation as a top-rated Dallas locksmith company. For immediate assistance, call the Texas Premier Locksmith Dallas location at (972) 301-2292. For more information, visit the storefront at 6959 Arapaho Rd, Ste 108, Dallas,TX 75248 or visit the website at http://www.txpremierlocksmith.com/.

Yair Frenkel
Texas Premier Locksmith
+1 (512) 264-5854
