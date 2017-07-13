Yair Frenkel

Commercial lock issues never occur at a convenient time. Whether an employee is accidentally locked out or a lock suddenly needs repair, commercial lock emergencies can mean loss of revenue and major problems with company operations. Having a trusted locksmith on standby is critical. Texas Premier Locksmith provides a full range of commercial locksmith services across the Dallas area.

In July 2017, Texas Premier Locksmith offers new customers a 10% discount on commercial locksmith services in Dallas. The coupon code: DALLASLOCK must be used to claim the discount.

Commercial Locksmith Services

Texas Premier Locksmith provides same-day emergency lockout and lock repair services, along with convenient appointment scheduling for larger commercial projects.

Lockout services

Lock repair

Lock installation

Re-keying

Master key systems

Interchangeable cores

Mortise systems

Door closers

Panic bars

File cabinets

Safes

Business owners in the Dallas area who seek a trustworthy, full-service commercial locksmith are invited to call (972) 301-2292 for immediate service.

About Texas Premier Locksmith

Texas Premier Locksmith has established a strong reputation as a top-rated Dallas locksmith company. For immediate assistance, call the Texas Premier Locksmith Dallas location at (972) 301-2292. For more information, visit the storefront at 6959 Arapaho Rd, Ste 108, Dallas,TX 75248 or visit the website at http://www.txpremierlocksmith.com/.