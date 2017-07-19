Top IT Services in Arizona 480.685.4063 Kevin brings profound IT subject matter knowledge and strategic innovation to Ubora. Ubora is thrilled to welcome him to our advisory board!

Board Developer, a top consulting firm, is pleased to announce Kevin Haskew has joined local IT consulting and support network security company, Ubora. Ubora provides front-end support, web and graphic design services and network administration. A responsive service company for small businesses in need of a wide range of IT services, Ubora strives to address the goals and needs of clients from a partnership attitude.

Kevin’s global business expertise includes: cross-functional team leadership, strategy-based teambuilding, enterprise software, strategy development, managing private equity, mergers and acquisitions, integrations, global IT management/consulting/strategy, process improvement, ERP, manufacturing, mechanical engineering, business analytics, cloud technologies, digital marketing, and system design and architecture.

“Kevin brings profound IT subject matter knowledge and strategic innovation to Ubora. Ubora is thrilled to welcome him to our advisory board,” states Cameron Wells, CTO and Founder of Ubora.

Kevin holds a Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Stockport College and received a Diploma in Management Studies from Derby Polytechnic. Additionally, he received a Master of Business Administration from Sheffield Business School and a Master of Science, IT, and Change Management from Sheffield Hallam University. His affiliations include: Fellow of the British Computer Society, Chartered IT Professional and Chartered Engineer.

Haskew is excited to bring his expertise and experience to Ubora and embrace the mission of integrating efficient IT services within businesses to create value and drive sustainable, future growth. “IT plays an integral role within companies across every industry and directly affects the success each business achieves,” conveys Haskew. “Ubora is leading the way in empowering businesses to utilize technology effectively to produce greater success.”

Jim Hayden, Board Developer CEO remarks, “I am confident that the expertise Kevin brings will further strengthen the impact of Board Developer’s vision of providing companies with access to world-class advisors. Kevin’s wealth of knowledge and talent represents the quality Board Developer is known for providing businesses.”

Board Developer is a top consulting firm that specializes in determining and meeting the needs of companies. With high profile clients around the globe, Board Developer strategically assembles boards and provides clients with access to a broad range of world-class services and consultants to attain desired growth. For more information visit http://boarddeveloper.com or call (602) 635-6161.