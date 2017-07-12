Adam Blake recently traveled to Honduras to help install over 400 water filters. The new FiltaCares philanthropic initiative is another way for us to give back to the community and support the efforts of our employees who give their time, talent, and treasures to so many outstanding charities.

The Filta Group recently announced a new giving program designed to support the charities and foundations that its employees are most passionate about. Tom Dunn, COO at Filta, made the announcement during a recent company meeting. As part of the new program, every employee at the corporate office will receive funding to engage in a charitable activity, or to make a contribution to the charitable organization of their choice.

“The new FiltaCares philanthropic initiative is another way for us to give back to the community and support the efforts of our employees who give their time, talent, and treasures to so many outstanding charities. At Filta, we truly want to make a difference whether it’s contributing to great causes or helping companies reduce their environmental impact on a day-to-day basis,” said Tom Dunn, COO at Filta

At Filta, employees are passionate about many different causes. Filta’s own Danny Paltjon, Inside Sales representative, even started his own Foundation, Oceans of Hope, which provides adaptive ocean sport opportunities to individuals with limited mobility. Over the years, Filta has been a primary sponsor of their surfing events which gives many the unique opportunity to experience the thrill of riding ocean waves.

Adam Blake, Vice President of Franchise Development, is passionate about providing clean drinking water and meals to citizens of impoverished nations and regularly travels on mission trips with his church to deliver much needed supplies to these countries. In fact, Blake recently traveled to Honduras to help install over 400 water filters that will provide clean water to around 2,200 people for the next 5-7 years. In addition, his team hand delivered thousands of pre-packaged meals with vital nutrients to further enhance their aid for this nation.

Towanda Taylor, Inside Sales representative, is passionate about children. Taylor recently traveled to Costa Rica where she delivered much needed school supplies and a portable air conditioner to a local K-7 school. The school she visited had only three classrooms where the kids go to school in shifts to accommodate all grades. In fact, parents in the region often have to take out loans just to buy school-related items for their children, so these supplies were much needed and welcomed.

Since the beginning, giving back has been part of the corporate philosophy at Filta as a percentage of profits are donated to charity each year. The company proudly displays a large sign with its motto “Always do the right thing” on the wall of the corporate office in Orlando. The saying is a philosophy that employees take to heart and think of when making decisions every day.

Over the coming months, Filta will feature the various causes and foundations selected by company employees on its social media using the hashtag #FiltaCares in hopes of inspiring others to give back as well. Below, is a list of charitable organizations or causes chosen by staff members that will receive a contribution from Filta as part of the new program.

Oceans of Hope, Treasure Coast Community Church Honduras Mission Trip, Give Kids the World, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, March of Dimes, Street Survival, Pathkeepers, Orange County Animal Services, Pet Rescue by Judy, ASPCA, and the American Breast Cancer Society

