We are delighted to have been recognized as one of the best edtech solutions for the second straight year. We’re dedicated to making itslearning the most powerful and comprehensive educational tool that educators have at their disposal.

itslearning, (https://itslearning.com), today announced that its newly enhanced learning management system was named Best of Show by NewBay Media publication, Tech & Learning, at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) 2017 Conference and Expo. The system’s new market-leading cloud integration, fully-featured mobile LMS and streamlined assessment capabilities set it apart from competitors, earning it the top honors for the second consecutive year.

Designed specifically for the K-12 market, itslearning has helped educators worldwide to improve functionality in and out of the classroom. The intuitive LMS features –– including curriculum management, communication, collaboration, and analytics reporting –– effectively connect teachers, parents, and students to create differentiated learning solutions for every student.

With the system’s new cloud integration, districts using G-suite by Google or Microsoft’s Office 365, will find it easier to synchronize their preferred cloud service with their itslearning accounts and all their favorite cloud apps without ever leaving the itslearning LMS. The company has also enhanced its mobile app, so K-12 students and their teachers now have the full LMS experience even when they’re on the go. Users are able to access course content, resources and tools on their Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Students can also use the app to submit assignments and attach files.

Additionally, itslearning’s assessment updates make it even easier for K-12 teachers to assess and grade their students. Those updates include a streamlined grading workflow and a new capacity for annotating student submissions online. Teachers now have the ability to easily see students’ assignment status, to search and share assessment activities, and to deliver tests and see grades on any device.

“Last year, we were the only LMS honored among the dozens of education technology products evaluated at ISTE,” said Arne Bergby, itslearning CEO. “And we are delighted to have been recognized as one of the best edtech solutions for the second straight year. We’re dedicated to making itslearning the most powerful and comprehensive educational tool that educators have at their disposal, and receiving this prestigious distinction by Tech & Learning yet again reinforces our position as a leader in the K-12 education market.”

For the fourth year, Tech & Learning presented its prominent awards program honoring great products at ISTE. Winners were selected by an anonymous panel of educator judges, who scoured the exhibit hall floor during what has become the largest education technology conference in North America. The judges then met to decide which technologies could have the most impact in the classroom and deserved the Best of Show distinction. The winners will be featured in the August issue of Tech & Learning.

For more information, visit https://itslearning.com

About itslearning, Inc.

With a passion for improving teaching and learning through technology, itslearning lives at the heart of education. In fact, the itslearning platform is the first LMS in the K-12 marketplace to offer educators content accessible from the cloud, including 1.7 million free and open resources, searchable, tagged with rich metadata, and ready to use, and more than 35 peer-reviewed courses.

Established in 1999, itslearning is headquartered in Boston, MA and Bergen, Norway and serves seven million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://itslearning.com