Window Genie announces the grand opening of its newest location in Amarillo, Texas. Glass Doctor of Amarillo owners Brandy and Neil Hall will open the additional business, Window Genie. Window Genie is a national home service franchise specializing in residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. A public event celebrating the grand opening of Window Genie of Amarillo will be held on Thursday July 20th at 2:00pm at 2515 Britain Drive.

Before purchasing their Window Genie franchise, the Halls operated Brandy’s parents’ auto glass shop. Looking to expand the business 10 years ago, they converted the existing glass business into a Glass Doctor franchise, providing auto, home, and commercial glass repair and replacement in Amarillo.

Glass Doctor is a subsidiary of Dwyer Group, a Waco-based franchise holding company of 13 home service franchises in America. In November 2016, Dwyer Group acquired Window Genie. Brandy said, “When you repair and replace glass, people often ask if we also clean it. Until now, we didn’t! When we heard that Dwyer Group was acquiring a window cleaning franchise, we knew we had to jump on the opportunity.”

Window Genie’s core services allow for greater potential when it comes to repeat customers, and referral customers Brandy says. “With Glass Doctor, many of our customers call us ‘as needed,’ and you’ll find that more people need you in emergency situations because a piece of glass broke. With Window Genie, we’ll be able to set a regular schedule of repeat business with customers looking to maintain the look and value of their home by getting their windows cleaned, and house washed a few times a year.”

When it comes to running two separate businesses simultaneously, Hall says she and her team are up for the challenge. “Maintaining a great team environment is important to us. Yes, we’ll have two separate businesses, but Glass Doctor and Window Genie complement each other so well, I think we’ll be able to remain one big happy family.” Brandy plans to manage the day-to-day operations for Window Genie, while Neil and her father maintain the existing Glass Doctor franchise. “There will certainly be some overlap, and we plan to delegate new, challenging responsibilities to our existing employees. We have such a great team, we see this as an opportunity for growth and advancement for them as well.”

To celebrate the grand opening of Window Genie, Window Genie of Amarillo will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday July 20th at 2:00pm at their Glass Doctor office located at 2515 Britain Drive. Fellow Dwyer Group brands will be in attendance including Mr. Electric, Mr. Rooter, Grounds Guys and of course, Glass Doctor. This event is open to the public. For more information, contact Brandy Hall at bhall(at)windowgenie.com or by calling 806-358-7685.

About Window Genie:

Window Genie, founded in 1994, is a nationally ranked mobile window cleaning service franchise offering residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Recognized as one of the fastest growing franchise systems in North America, Window Genie has grown to more than 100 franchise partners operating in 31 states as of June 2016. In 2016, Window Genie became a subsidiary company of Dwyer Group®, a service-based franchise organization.

About Glass Doctor:

Established in 1962, Glass Doctor is one of the elite full-service glass replacement providers in the nation. Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine among its "Franchise 500," Glass Doctor franchisees offer complete glass replacement, as well as service and repair, to the automotive, residential, and commercial markets at more than 275 locations in the United States and Canada. Glass Doctor is a subsidiary of Dwyer Group®.

About Dwyer Group:

Based in Waco, Texas, Dwyer Group opened its doors in 1981 with only one brand. It has since grown to a become the holding company of 18 brands internationally, with over 3,000 franchises in 11 countries.