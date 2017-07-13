In’Tech Medical has been growing steadily in the past decade, building strong relationships and becoming one of the world leaders in the manufacturing of surgical instruments in Orthopedics.

In’Tech Medical SAS (http://www.intech-medical.com), the leading Contract Manufacturer of surgical instruments in Orthopedics, has announced today the completion of a major transaction with Eurazeo PME. The reputable French private equity comes in as majority shareholder to drive organic and external growth. The alliance fuels In’Tech Medical’s service offerings while leveraging the company’s manufacturing expertise and global footprint.

Eurazeo PME is renowned for providing its portfolio companies with industrial expertise as well as financial and organizational resources that contribute to a sustainable development. Following international expansion and heavy investment in capital equipment early 2017, Eurazeo teams up with In’Tech Medical, as it increases its capacity and offering to support expanding orthopedic reconstruction market. With operations in America, Europe & Asia-Pacific, In’Tech Medical will rapidly benefit from Eurazeo PME’s business skills and international network.

“We are very pleased to partner with Eurazeo,” said Laurent Pruvost, CEO of In’Tech Medical. “Eurazeo has an excellent track-record as a committed shareholder. Their world-class operational expertise makes them the ideal partner to help us implement our plans for organic expansion and through strategic acquisitions. With Eurazeo on board and thanks to our international team and our global footprint, we are uniquely positioned to serve the growing needs of our customers. On behalf of the 500 employees at In’Tech Medical, I want to say that we all look forward to the opportunity of working closely with our new partners.”

“We are thrilled to welcome In’Tech Medical to the Eurazeo portfolio of companies,” commented Emmanuel Laillier, Managing Director of Eurazeo PME. “In’Tech Medical has been growing steadily in the past decade, building strong relationships and becoming one of the world leaders in the manufacturing of surgical instruments in Orthopedics. We look forward to the opportunity of contributing to the success story.”

In’Tech Medical will be exhibiting in Europe and the United States in the coming months: EuroSpine in Dublin (Oct 11-13) and NASS in Orlando, Fla (Oct. 25-28). An opportunity for all to meet the management team and to catch up with the group’s latest innovations, such as the Wayvio smart tools (wavio.com).

About In’Tech Medical

Founded in France in 2000, In’Tech Medical is a global leader in orthopedic contract-manufacturing. With the company’s recent expansion in USA and Malaysia, In’Tech Medical is one of the world’s largest provider of surgical instruments and implants to the Orthopedic Industry. Powered by a diverse product portfolio, an ability to find solutions to complex engineering challenges, and over 500 employees globally, In’Tech Medical is ideally positioned for sustainable growth and personalized customer care.

In’Tech Medical is also home to The Prototype Garage - prototype dedicated cells located both in Europe & the US, with the intent of serving industry with production-equivalent prototypes in a rapid-delivery setting.

About Eurazeo PME

Eurazeo PME is an investment firm and subsidiary of Eurazeo dedicated to majority investments in French SMEs with a value of less than €200 million. Eurazeo PME acts as a long-term shareholder, providing its portfolio companies with all the financial, organizational, and human resources they need for a sustained transformation. With an investment horizon generally ranging from 4 to 6 years, the group guides its portfolio companies in creating sustained and, hence, responsible growth. This commitment is formalized and deployed through a CSR (Corporate and Social Responsibility) policy.

In 2016, Eurazeo PME generated €965 million in consolidated revenues and accompanied the development of 12 companies: Dessange International, Léon de Bruxelles, Péters Surgical, Colisée, Vignal Lighting Group, Groupe Flash, MK Direct, Orolia, AssurCopro, Smile and The Flexitallic Group and Fondis Bioritech as a minority shareholder. These companies are solidly positioned on their markets and led by experienced management teams.