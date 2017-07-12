Drs. Mark and Tom McCawley, Periodontists in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Publish New Book This book saves patients considerable time in researching leading edge treatments and self-care options to save their teeth, implants and their health.

A new book answering timeless patient questions has been published by Fort Lauderdale, FL periodontists, Drs. Tom and Mark McCawley.

Drawing on their more than 40 years of combined experience, this father and son team have collected detailed answers to the majority of questions their patients ask. To help patients best understand their dental conditions and treatment options, the book is extensively illustrated with photographs, diagrams and reports of state-of-the-art technology and procedures.

Drs. Tom and Mark McCawley call their book — Saving Your Teeth, Implants and Your Health: A Patient’s and Clinician’s Guide — “a major breakthrough in patient knowledge.”

“Few if any books exist that answer all these questions in one place,” the doctors said. “This book saves patients considerable time in researching leading edge treatments and self-care options to save their teeth, implants and their health.”

Drs. Tom and Mark McCawley have a private practice, McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics and Implants, in Fort Lauderdale. Offering minimally invasive gum disease, gum recession and dental implant ]treatment, this team is on the forefront of their field in innovative care. Always striving to offer the latest solutions, Drs. Tom and Mark McCawley apply modern technology to each treatment plan.

The book is available at Dr. Tom and Mark McCawley’s office and on Amazon. To learn more about this team of periodontists in Fort Lauderdale or the services they offer, visit their website at http://www.mccawley.com or call 954-320-7171 to schedule a personalized appointment.

About the Doctors

McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics and Implants is a periodontal practice serving the Fort Lauderdale community. Dr. Thomas McCawley has been practicing in Fort Lauderdale for over 40 years. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Dentistry, and holds a specialty degree in Periodontics from Boston University School of Graduate Dentistry. Dr. McCawley currently serves as a visiting lecturer at the College of Dental Medicine at Nova Southeastern University. He is also co-chairman of clinical Periodontics at the Broward Community College Dental Research Clinic and a Fellow of the prestigious American College of Dentists. Dr. Mark McCawley graduated Cum Laude from Florida State University. He received his D.M.D. degree from Nova Southeastern College of Dental Medicine and also a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study after a three-year residency in periodontology and implants from Nova. He is trained and certified in the Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique, a minimally invasive treatment for gingival recession. He is also trained in the Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure and has two published research studies on the LANAP® Protocol. He has lectured on this research to the American Academy of Dental Research and to the North American Society of Periodontists. Dr. McCawley has taken additional advanced training in implant placement and implant related bone grafting and sinus surgery. Drs. McCawley offer a wide array of oral care procedures, and are committed to providing patients with a comfortable experience. To learn more about McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics and Implants please visit their website at http://www.mccawley.com or call (954) 320-7171 to schedule an appointment.