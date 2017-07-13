The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) and Woolpert were awarded Esri’s Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award on Wednesday at the 2017 Esri User Conference in San Diego. The team was among 180 selected from more than 300,000 eligible candidates worldwide for its U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Suite Transition Selection Application project.

Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, recognizes the innovative application of technology, data collection, geospatial information visualization and thought leadership through geographic information system (GIS) technology at its annual conference.

The AOC partnered with Woolpert to create the House Moves app, a desktop and mobile application that facilitates the lottery for the U.S. House of Representatives new office space selection for the members' two-year term. The tool visually represents the floorplan of each available suite, mapping it in proximity to amenities such as courtyards, cafeterias and elevators. Because only one member can select their suite at a time, the tool also enables multiple members to monitor their status in the selection queue, and to see which suites have already been selected. The Suite Selection Tool makes the suite selection process transparent and streamlined, especially compared to the hand drawings and wipe boards utilized in years past.

Woolpert Geospatial Specialist Chris Hsia provided the on-site support for the House’s weeklong transition, while Woolpert’s Juliana Castillo and Bryan de Jesus contributed to the development of the application.

“I feel both honored and grateful that I could be a small part, in my opinion, in helping Woolpert gain recognition from ESRI for the many in our organization who strive to provide outstanding service to our clients,” Hsia said.

Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president, said the SAG awards provide a great opportunity to showcase the outstanding achievements of Esri’s users.

"The Special Achievement in GIS Award recognizes exemplary organizations implementing spatial analytics technology to change the world,” Dangermond said. “Highlighting the good work of users—in industries ranging from commerce to government—benefits the entire GIS community, and that's very valuable."

