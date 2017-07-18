Nominations Open for Second Annual PRSA-NY 15-Under-35 Awards

The awards stand apart in being the only of their kind honoring rising New York PR professionals, awarded exclusively by those best equipped to judge: New York PR professionals. Our profession’s brightest rising stars are reshaping our profession, and nowhere is that happening more than in New York,” said Olga Gonzalez, Board President of PRSA-NY. “It is our honor to honor them, and to do so in a way that carries special weight.

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) is once again recognizing the most inspiring and ambitious young talent in communications with its PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards. The awards, now in their second year, acknowledge and celebrate 15 of the foremost emerging leaders in communications in the New York metro area, the global center of media. The awards stand apart in being the only of their kind honoring rising New York PR professionals, awarded exclusively by those best equipped to judge: New York PR professionals.

Now through August 8, mentors, professors, managers and supervisors alike are encouraged to recognize top talent and nominate a PR professional under 35 years of age, whether employed at an agency or in-house, with at least five years of experience. Self-nominations are also being accepted. There is no cost for submitting nominations. Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony in November, and will be given a seat on the PRSA-NY Young Professionals Advisory Committee, part of the PRSA-NY Board of Directors, from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018.

“Our profession’s brightest rising stars are reshaping our profession, and nowhere is that happening more than in New York,” said Olga Gonzalez, Board President of PRSA-NY. “It is our honor to honor them, and to do so in a way that carries special weight, by appealing exclusively to the New York communications community to provide that recognition.”

To nominate an outstanding PR Professional under 35, visit the nominations page on the PRSA-NY website. For inquiries regarding the awards and sponsorship opportunities surrounding the PRSA-NY 15 under 35 Awards, contact 15toFollow(at)prsany.org.

This year’s 15-Under-35 honorees will succeed a stellar inaugural group of young professionals. They are are (in alphabetical order):

-Cessie Cerrato, director, Public Relations, Palace Resorts

-Christa Conte, vice president, Hotwire PR

-Katie Creaser, vice president, Affect

-Adam Davis, vice president, Corporate Communications, IMAX Corporation

-Tori Fernandes, director, Global Media Relations & Issues Management, Nielsen

-Ariana Finlayson, senior digital engagement strategist, MMC

-Rida Bint Fozi, senior account supervisor, The TASC Group

-Bettina Garibaldi, vice president/director, Ketchum Inc.

-Kellie Jelencovich, senior account executive, MSL Group

-Soogyung Cho Jordan, global head of communications, S&P Dow Jones Indices

-Lauren Clifford Knudsen, senior vice president, J Public Relations

-Joanna Leis, senior account executive, Finn Partners

-John Puskar, vice president, Public Relations and ABC Campaign, Frontier Communications

-Justin Saia, senior director, Strategic Communications, Transactions, Crisis & Restructuring, FTI Consulting

-Shawna Gallagher Vega, APR, director of communications, Xavier High School

ABOUT THE 15 UNDER 35 AWARDS

Introduced in 2016, the awards are presented annually. Nominations are open to anyone 35 and under who works in PR in the New York Metro area (in-house and/or at agencies, including self-nominees) with at least five years of PR experience. Entrants who were previously submitted but not selected may be nominated again in a future year so long as the age criteria is still met. Award recipients are chosen by a panel of distinguished industry judges as representing the “Best of the Best” in public relations practitioners. An awards luncheon for the honorees and their colleagues, family and friends will follow in the Fall of 2017. Award recipients will also be invited to sit on the PRSA-NY Young Professionals Advisory Committee, part of the PRSA-NY Board of Directors, from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018.

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The Public Relations Society of America, New York City chapter is one of the founding chapters of the Public Relations Society of America, the world's largest professional organization for public relations practitioners. Founded in 1947, the chapter serves the interests of public relations professionals working in business and industry, counseling firms, government, associations, hospitals, schools, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations. Chapter board and committee members are volunteers who live and work in the New York metropolitan area.

For more information, please visit prsany.org. Follow PRSA-NY on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.