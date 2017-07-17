“It’s an incredible opportunity to see some of the most talented sculptors on the planet craft one of the most beautiful beaches in the country into amazing works of art.”

Mark your calendars for a Sand Celebration! The 31st Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship, presented by Seminole Casino Hotel, is returning to Fort Myers Beach November 17 through 26, 2017 with more sculptures and new things to do and see as part of the annual event.

Master Sand Sculptors will return to Fort Myers Beach forming the largest sand sculpting event in the United States, plying their craft and showcasing their artistry in what USA Today and CNN Travel have named a “Must See,” and one of the “10 Best sand sculpting competitions in the world.”

“This year we celebrate our 31st year hosting the largest sand sculpting event in the world.” said Fort Myers Beach Chamber President Jacki Liszak. “It’s an incredible opportunity to see some of the most talented sculptors on the planet craft one of the most beautiful beaches in the country into amazing works of art.”

Tourists and residents alike will have the unique opportunity to see a collection of some of the world's very best sand sculptors craft amazing sand sculptures. Featuring sculptors from around the world, the singles will compete the first week, followed by the doubles the second week.

This year, the Sculptors represent multiple countries and states. Collectively, they hold hundreds of competition medals (dozens from this event) and many of them are World Champions.

2017 SOLO MASTER SAND SCULPTORS INCLUDE:

John Gowdy – New Jersey Winner of national, international, and world First Place awards in nearly every master sand sculpture competition globally

Melineige Beauregard – Canada Winner of nearly every master competition in America, Grand Champion of the 2011 “Quick Sand’ competition at the World Championship of Sand Sculpting--Sarasota, Florida, 1st place Solo at the 2011 Canadian Sand Sculpting Competition

Brian Turnbough – Illinois First place and Sculptor’s Choice winner, multiple years, American Sand Sculpting Championship--Ft. Myers Beach

Guests are welcome to attend daily from 10 a.m-5 p.m. November 17th through the 26th. There will be many interactive activities for guests to partake in, including:



More than 40 Sand Sculptures

Quick Sand Speed Sand Sculpting©

Photo Opportunity Sculptures

Kids Zone

Sand Sculpting Demonstrations and Lessons

Amateur Contest

State Championships

Sand Vendor Village with more than 50 vendors

Admission is just $7 with children 4 and under are free. For more information, please visit http://www.FMBSandSculpting.com or the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SandSculptingFestival.

This year the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce will be coordinating all vendor involvement and volunteers. For details on participating in the event as a vendor or volunteer, contact Events(at)FMBChamber(dot)com. Businesses and organizations can also sponsor the event. For details email SponsorInfo(at)FMBsandsculpting(dot)com.

LOCATION & TRANSPORTATION

The 31st Annual American Sand Sculpting Competition will once again be at the Wyndham Garden Hotel located at 6890 Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach. Attendees are encouraged to arrive from the south in order to avoid traffic congestion. Event directors have coordinated a revolving bus system to transport attendees from the Lover’s Key parking area to the site.

PLEASE NOTE: Interviews with master sculptors available upon request. Images of previous sculptures and events are also available upon request.