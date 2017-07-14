SponsorPitch, a real-time recommendation engine for sponsorship, and HelloSponsor, a cloud-based software that helps sponsors streamline event management, today announced a partnership that will see both New York City-based SaaS platforms collaborate to promote and develop market intelligence tools that serve both sides of the rapidly growing sponsorship marketplace.

“The sponsorship industry is in need of tools like HelloSponsor that help sponsors evaluate and manage the overwhelming in-flow of sponsorship requests and opportunities they receive,” says Kris Mathis, CEO of SponsorPitch. “We’re excited to be able to offer this new service to the sponsors using SponsorPitch, while providing new insights to sponsorship sellers that will help them engage prospects in a more timely and effective manner."

In the coming months, SponsorPitch and HelloSponsor will explore deeper collaborations using SponsorPitch's network and deal data set, in conjunction with the sponsor decision making tools currently available on HelloSponsor, to help connect sponsors on HelloSponsor with sponsorship sellers on SponsorPitch.

Greg Kubin, CEO of HelloSponsor, adds that “Many of our brand partners are constantly looking for new events to sponsor and participate in, especially when a brand launches a new line of products or enters a new market. Access to SponsorPitch’s database will provide the information brands need to identify opportunities.”

SponsorPitch’s database includes real-time sponsorship alerts by company, category and location.

ABOUT SPONSORPITCH

SponsorPitch, founded in 2009, is a real-time online recommendation engine for sponsorship that uses predictive intelligence and analytics to help over 60,000 members find the right partners faster. Powered by the world's largest searchable, real-time sponsorship deal database, the online platform helps professionals find, manage and measure marketing partnerships at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods through an innovative, industry-leading feature set that includes search and filtering, in-depth company sponsorship profiles, reports, recommendations, exports, an API and much more. SponsorPitch is headquartered in New York City. For additional information, please visit SponsorPitch.com.

ABOUT HELLOSPONSOR

HelloSponsor is an event sponsorship management software company based in Brooklyn, NY. Founded in 2014, HelloSponsor helps B2B and B2C brands review sponsorship requests and track event logistics including budgets, tasks, post-event recaps, and ROI. Brands and agencies of all sizes use HelloSponsor to manage events ranging from festivals to product giveaways to trade show sponsorships.