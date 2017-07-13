Focus on Policy Impact Headlines AAEA Annual Meeting in Chicago

This year’s change in administration in Washington, D.C., has led to changes in policy nationwide.

This shakeup could lead to a seismic shift in the U.S. agriculture industry.

Discussions are already underway about how President Donald Trump’s proposed budget could impact the 2018 Farm Bill, the food stamp program, and how farmers get their goods to other countries.

The changes have researchers working to see what the real-life impact will be of the proposals coming out of the nation’s capital. Some of the top researchers in the field will be part of this ever-changing discussion at the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (AAEA) 2017 Annual Meeting, July 30 – August 1 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

“This is a great opportunity to learn from some of the leading agricultural and applied economists in the world,” AAEA President Jayson Lusk said. “I’m excited to preside over the largest annual meeting of U.S. food and agricultural economists.”

The meeting will consist of presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities to discuss research and policy, with a membership ranging from college students to some of the most decorated economists worldwide.

