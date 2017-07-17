ATS Energized with New E.V.P. of Sales

ATS announces today that Kirk Langston has joined ATS as Executive Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Langston brings top-tier sales experience and sales team managerial skills to help ATS achieve record-setting revenue. Langston will work alongside ATS’s world-class leadership team members, Greg Butterfield (Chairman of the Board of Directors) and Richard Allred (President and CEO), to help ATS execute its goals of accelerating customer acquisition and growth, and increasing market share. His leadership will help drive and empower the ATS sales team to more effectively build long-term, mutually beneficial customer relationships that produce large-scale, recurring specialty chemical contracts with municipalities and private companies.



Regarding Langston joining ATS, Richard Allred said, “I am excited to have Kirk, a proven leader, join the ATS family. He fits well with the ATS culture; his leadership and passion for helping customers will help us better the world.”



Langston brings over 17 years of enterprise sales, marketing, and business development experience to ATS. He has spent his career building high-performance sales organizations, selling to hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises across 35 industrial and government entities worldwide. His track record includes high revenue growth and international business expansion for several privately-held technology companies. Langston will focus on delivering world-class customer experiences to ATS customers through high-value relationships, commitment to their success, and the achievement of meaningful business outcomes. Langston holds a BS degree from the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.



About ATS

ATS provides global clean water solutions and industrial safety equipment to governments, municipalities, and the private sector. Founded in 1979, ATS helps communities and industries provide clean water to their customers, safe work environments for their employees, decreased operating expenses, and sustainable solutions for the future. Since its inception, ATS has focused on improving health and productivity for people worldwide.



For more information on ATS, visit https://atssmartsolutions.com or contact Ashley McIntosh at 800-747-9953.