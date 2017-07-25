Corporate liability professionals don't get much visibility or credit, yet have one of the more critical jobs at any company. These jobs are highly technical and cover an incredibly broad range of potential risk. Being well prepared is a necessity, but one that is not always met.

Illumeo is proud to announce two corporate liability related certifications to both prepare these professionals, and give their companies confidence in their knowledge in these complex areas. The certificate programs are: 1) Certified Expert in Corporate Liability Insurance, and 2)Certified Expert in Corporate Property Insurance. Both programs include over 15 courses and 20 hours of on-demand video-based learning materials, plus supplemental materials and tests, and are taught by a seasoned expert in corporate liability management.

The certifications come via the Illumeo learning platform, a trusted name in education for corporate professionals with many leading global brands as clients.

The certification content was created by Barry Zalma, a practicing lawyer and Certified Fraud Examiner with more than 42 years experience in insurance coverage and claims handling, author of "The Insurance Fraud Deskbook" and numerous eBooks on insurance and fraud.

"The Illumeo platform will enable broad dissemination of Mr. Zalma's excellent courses, and the certification programs are thorough and deep," said John Kogan, Founder and CEO of Illumeo. "We are honored to be working with him on this endeavor and look forward to adding greater knowledge to the lives of corporate liability professionals everywhere."

Let’s face it, in today’s increasingly complex and litigious business environment, corporate professionals in risk management need all the help they can get. And those who would not formerly consider their jobs to include risk management but now do - including professionals in finance, accounting, legal and business operations, need this sort of education even more.

Starting today, Illumeo’s certifications for Corporate Liability Insurance and Corporate Property Insurance will lead the way to enlightenment and effective management of these tough issues.

