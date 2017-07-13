AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce the addition of SmartSol Technologies as a new representative for its complete line of solder products, including solder paste, liquid flux, bar, wire, as well as other solder assembly materials. SmartSol Technologies will support AIM customers in Baja California, Mexico.

Established in 2012, SmartSol Technologies is renowned for providing the best services and products to the electronics assembly industry in Mexico. With over twenty years’ of experience, the SmartSol sales team is committed to providing customers in the automotive, electronics assembly and the green technology markets with the best solutions available.

“We’re pleased to welcome SmartSol Technologies as our new representative in Baja California, Mexico,” said Andy Dolan, AIM’s Vice President of Sales. “We’re confident that SmartSol will provide unsurpassed support to AIM customers in the area.”

For sales support or for more information about SmartSol, please contact Emilio Escatel via email at emilio.escatel(at)smartsol.mx.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training.

