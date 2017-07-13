Beef Jerky Outlet Celebrates the Grand Opening of their 100th Store

Beef Jerky Outlet is celebrating the grand opening of their 100th store on Friday, July 14 in Kitty Hawk, N.C. Beef Jerky Outlet is the nation’s leading retailer in premium jerky. Since its founding in 2010, Beef Jerky Outlet has expanded to 100 stores nationwide. The rapid growth of Beef Jerky Outlet correlates with the expanding popularity of jerky itself.



IRI, a Chicago based market research firm, reports sales of jerky jumped 46 percent from 2009- 2015, catapulting it to a $1.24 billion industry.

In 2015 alone, Americans spent $2.8 billion on beef jerky

Jerky is in the beef snack category — the fastest growing segment of the snack food industry (Convenience Store Decisions, Nov. 2012).

“We are thrilled to be opening our 100th store,” says Kathy Raines, COO of Beef Jerky Outlet. “We work hard every day to provide the best possible experience for our customers, because they are what drive our company and our growth. To satiate our hungry customers, we are constantly working to produce the tastiest jerky out there. We love coming up with new flavors and varieties, and we hope to see our customer base continue to grow as we expand our jerky variety even more.”

The brand-new store is located at 3809 N Croatan Hwy Suite E in Kitty Hawk, N.C., and the first 100 guests will receive a free bag of premium jerky. In addition, customers can enjoy store-wide discounts as well as a grand prize giveaway; two lucky winners will receive free jerky for an entire year.

Beef Jerky Outlet is home to more than 100 varieties of premium jerky including family-favorites like Prime Rib, Teriyaki and Ole Smoky. For the more adventurous meat-lovers, Beef Jerky Outlet offers exotic jerkies such as Alligator, Venison and even Kangaroo. With their “try some before you buy some” policy, customers are invited to stop in for a free sample before deciding which jerky to take home. For more information, visit BeefJerkyOutlet.com.

About the Beef Jerky Outlet

The Beef Jerky Outlet was founded in 2010 and is the country’s first national jerky franchise. The company is headquartered in Kodak, Tennessee and there are currently 100 franchise locations, including 6 founder-owned stores. Over the next 12 months, this number will grow to more than 100 locations. The Beef Jerky Outlet specializes in more than 100 varieties of premium jerky including exotic meats like kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk, as well as specialty flavors such as Moonshine and Cajun. Jerky is lean, high in protein, low in calories, contains less than 3% fat and has an extremely long shelf life. Millions seek out and enjoy this very nutritious snack every day. Across the country people are literally eating it up!