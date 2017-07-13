SalesLoft Reaches 25th Consecutive Week of Feature Releases

SalesLoft The SalesLoft Product teams are hyper-focused on delivering iterative and consistent value to our customers helping make their lives better.

SalesLoft, the leading sales engagement platform for the modern sales organization, is celebrating 25 straight weeks of a feature release, giving modern sales organizations an edge over competition. This industry-leading pace of development continues SalesLoft’s promise of constantly delivering value to help customers build modern sales organizations.

“The SalesLoft Product teams are hyper-focused on delivering iterative and consistent value to our customers helping make their lives better,” said Sean Kester, VP Product Marketing at SalesLoft. “That’s why it is so exciting to watch them continually delight users with enhancements designed to help them exceed goals and grow their businesses. In addition we are dedicated to expanding our open and flexible technology ecosystem of integrations making sure users always have access to the technology they need to sell more effectively.”

In 2017 alone, SalesLoft has added integrations with Vidyard, Office 365, DocSend, Nudge.ai, and Chorus.ai, as well as major features like SalesLoft Connect, their Chrome extension traveling everywhere the user lives (Gmail, Outlook, Salesforce), and Live Call Studio.



Work where you want to work with SalesLoft Connect directly integrates SalesLoft into Gmail and your browser, providing contextual insights and all the functionality of SalesLoft into the salesperson’s inbox. As you browse your inbox, SalesLoft will bring up relevant information to that contact as and when you need it, including a Live Feed of a prospect’s activities.

Make more calls through SalesLoft’s built-in VoIP sales dialer, through Connect, now enables salespeople to call directly from anywhere in Gmail or Salesforce, automatically logging the call and track their activities no matter where they’re working.

Convert more calls into sales with the addition of the Live Call Studio, SalesLoft also lets sales managers listen in on live calls and speak directly to the sales rep to offer valuable insight and coaching - all without the prospect hearing.

Codify your entire organization’s process with Team Cadences. By combining phone, email, and social touches, sales professionals are able to focus on sincere communication while automating their non-revenue generating activities.

About SalesLoft

