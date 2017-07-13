Fear is the enemy of success. But The Empowered Speaker, Christy L. Demetrakis, is here to help individuals overcome their fears and achieve their goals with her latest book, “Faith to Conquer FearTM: The Journey.”

Faith is the opposite of fear. Faith and fear cannot co-exist. Through referencing scriptures that apply to everyday struggles, Demetrakis’ book builds readers’ faith and teaches them to conquer their fear.

“The Journey” is Demetrakis’ second “Faith to Conquer FearTM” book. Her first book “Faith to Conquer Fear: Inspiration to Achieve your Dreams” serves as inspiration to its readers. Demetrakis’ latest literary work builds off that inspiration and now calls for activation.

Whether a person's dream is to start a business, go back to school, write a book, or start a ministry, it’s not enough to spend time hoping and wishing that it will come true. A dream will not come to fruition if a person wastes time on negative thoughts. It’s up to them to activate their dreams. “Faith to Conquer FearTM: The Journey” reminds readers that God equips us with the abilities and resources needed to achieve our dreams. Faith, combined with gifts, talents and resources is the only way to make a dream a reality.

Christy Demetrakis, The Empowered Speaker will help a person to:



Identify the fears holding them back.

Define their dreams versus goals.

Effectively communicate their dreams and visions to people who can help them .

Don’t let fear of rejection, failure, or success hinder you from reaching your goals in life. Start your journey on the road to self-discovery by reading “Faith to Conquer FearTM: The Journey,” which can be purchased at The Empowered Speaker website or at Amazon.com for $13.95. The book is also available in digital form for $9.99.

About The Empowered Speaker:

Christy Demetrakis is a family oriented woman who loves her husband, children, church, and dog. She is passionate about entrepreneurship and helping people conquer fear and achieve their dreams. Besides authoring two books, Demetrakis is the President and Founder of The Empowered Speaker, a communication skills training company.