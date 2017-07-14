CenterPoint Properties Announces First Patent

CenterPoint Properties is proud to announce the Company’s first patent: the Room Data Sheet Tracking System (RDSTS). This software is the first of its kind that encompasses contract requirements tracking, compliance tracking and document indexing, ultimately setting a new benchmark for integrated custom technology. RDSTS is designed to catch any unauthorized future scope changes and prove contractual obligations are met on time and within budget.

“This software is a great example of the collaborative nature found within our organization,” said Scott Zimmerman, CenterPoint Chief Information and Marketing Officer. “To have two disparate teams, Development and IT, working together to tackle a complex real estate challenge and create a unique solution for our customer is exceptional.”

RDSTS was recently used to complete the NNSA campus in Kansas City, Missouri, and the system saved millions of dollars for the United States Government. This project had 2.1 billion individual requirements across 1,239 rooms and the software’s unique point-in-time tracking feature helped CenterPoint identify changes to these requirements over time. RDSTS also ensured every requirement was reviewed by the design, construction and commissioning agent for verification that lease obligations were met.

“Our goal in building this system was to give CenterPoint a competitive advantage through technology innovation,” said Cary Caveney, CenterPoint Director of Software Development. “We were able to provide our customer with unparalleled visibility into the status of contract deliverables and fulfillments.”

CenterPoint specializes in massive, highly complex government projects that are outside the scope and capabilities of a typical industrial real estate developer. RDSTS will enhance CenterPoint’s strategy when bidding for and managing complex development deals.

