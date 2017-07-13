OnPage Introduces Intelligent Reporting for Actionable Insights

Judit Sharon - CEO of OnPage Corporation We are always looking for ways to improve our customers' experience and seeking ways to make our customers’ job easier so they can enjoy the lifestyle of their choice.

OnPage is the industry’s leading Incident Alert Management platform and every day the company ensures that critical on-call messages and IT alerts will be delivered to the right person at the right time. Every time. Today, OnPage announces the addition of the OnPage Intelligent Reporting Engine. Managers and On-Call professionals will now be able to see their teams through the lens of data visualizations and data summaries. With access to this information, users will gain insights into employee workloads, mean time to resolution (MTTR) and team performance. These real-time-metrics can then be manipulated and used to create effective post-incident reports.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our customers' experience with OnPage, and seeking ways to make our customers’ job easier so they can enjoy the lifestyle of their choice” says Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “We built this latest addition of OnPage per our customers’ specific requirements. We are thankful for our customers’ loyalty and the trust they have placed in the OnPage Incident Alert Management platform for so many years. Thus, we will keep investing in development of capabilities as needed.”

A picture is worth a thousand words

The OnPage Reporting Engine summarizes the success of On-Call teams as well as their actions. Real-time data visualization can now be pulled to highlight a team’s effectiveness across multiple shifts, individual departments, geographies and time zones. Team leaders can see trends, track performance and learn about productivity.

With these insights, managers can dig in and ask more pointed questions such as why one person is answering 40% of the alerts or how managers can lighten the load of a particular team. Managers can also see which incidents are taking the longest time to resolve as well as which incidents are easily addressed. The OnPage Reporting Engine will show the trends that can answer these questions.

Turn insights into action

With easy access to data visualizations and summaries, team managers can now more easily analyze trends and improve the effectiveness of their teams. Managers can use the insights from reporting to:



examine alert distribution and evaluate team productivity

better balance out workloads

prioritize work based on alert volume

Improve MTTR

inform post-mortem analyses through downloadable reports

keep stakeholders current

Rather than stumbling upon ways to improve work flow processes, managers can now use the OnPage Reporting Engine to be more analytical and proactive about how they create shifts. manage alerts, manage teams and manage clients.

About OnPage

OnPage is the industry’s leading Incident Alert Management Platform. Built around the incident resolution lifecycle, the OnPage platform enables organizations to get the most out of their digitization investments, ensuring that sensors and monitoring systems have a reliable means to escalate important issues to the right person immediately.

OnPage’s escalation policies, redundancies, and scheduling algorithms ensure that a critical message is never missed. Infinitely more reliable and secure than emails, text messages and phone calls combined, OnPage reduces incident resolution time thereby improves the productivity and digital operations of your business.

Whether to minimize IT infrastructure downtime, or to minimize response time of Healthcare providers in life and death situations, organizations are heavily investing in digitization across their business and relying on OnPage for all their secure, HIPAA compliant, critical messaging needs.