The Executive Women’s Forum has an enduring commitment to developing and advancing women leaders in the cybersecurity space and fostering a community where we can grow in our careers.

The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) announced today its Women of Influence Awards (WOI) - presented by Alta Associates and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) - is accepting nominations until July 31, 2017. The WOI award recognizes women for their professional success, community involvement and leadership roles in the fields of Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy. The EWF 15th Annual National Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Arizona from October 24-26, 2017.

The EWF’s annual conference provides an exclusive opportunity to personally interact with more than 400 global thought leaders in the fields of Information Security, Risk Management and Privacy. During this three-day event, members collaborate on round-table exercises, incident simulations, panel discussions and working groups. The theme for this year is: Thrive in an Era of Volatility, Uncertainty and Ambiguity: Cybersecurity, Risk and Leadership Solutions. Early Bird rates are available until August 31, 2017. To register today click HERE.

“Even after 15 years, there is nothing that comes close to the experience of our national conference – I should know because I have been there since the beginning,” said Lynn Terwoerds, Executive Director, EWF. “The EWF has consistently driven a content-rich, interactive experience like no other. I have made lifelong meaningful connections through this conference and so have many other women.”

“We are not going to achieve real innovation in cybersecurity until we have diversity across the ranks of security professionals,” said Lisa O’Connor, managing director, Accenture Labs – Security R&D. “The Executive Women’s Forum has an enduring commitment to developing and advancing women leaders in the cybersecurity space and fostering a community where we can grow in our careers. We are proud to be both a Diamond sponsor of this important conference and the Women of Influence awards program to recognize the leadership of women who have made outstanding contributions in the security field.”

Notable keynote speakers for this year’s conference include:



Susan J. Gueli- Senior Vice President, CIO, Infrastructure & Operations, Nationwide

Catherine Lotrionte- Director of the Institute for Law, Science and Global Security and Visiting Assistant Professor of Government and Foreign Service at Georgetown University

Wafaa Mamilli- Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, Eli Lilly

Siobhan MacDermott- Senior Vice President, Global Cyber Policy Executive, Bank of America

View the 15th Annual National Conference Program Agenda HERE.

The Women of Influence Awards honor four women for their accomplishments and leadership roles in the fields of Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy. These awards recognize women in four categories: Public Sector or Academia, Private Solutions Provider, Corporate Practitioner, and "One-to-Watch" - honoring an up-and-coming thought leader. Selected by their peers through submitted nominations, all nominees have made important contributions to the industry at large. Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges from nominations submitted by the nominee's peers and will be announced in August 2017. Winners will be presented during an awards ceremony at the 15th Annual Executive Women's Forum National Conference. Deadline for submissions is July 31, 2017. Nominate someone today: http://www.ewf-usa.com/?page=WOIAwards.

About The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:

Founded in 2002, the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the largest member organization serving women leaders as well as the most prominent and influential women in information security, cybersecurity, IT risk management, governance risk and compliance and privacy. The EWF serves emerging leaders as well as the most prominent and influential women in our field by facilitating programs and events throughout the year including a national conference, regional meetings, leadership development and mentorship programs, as well as interaction with global thought leaders through an online community. For more information please visit: http://www.ewf-usa.com.

About Alta Associates:

Founded in 1986 Alta Associates is widely acknowledged as the leading boutique executive search firm specializing in Information Security, Cybersecurity and IT Risk Management. Alta is recognized for their deep understanding of the information security industry and the drives that shape it. Having successfully partnered with global enterprises for 30 years, Alta has filled many of the most high profile Chief Information Security Officer roles and built world class Information Security, Cybersecurity and IT Risk organizations. Alta is well known for their ability to attract and deliver top tier executives and the teams that support them and is named as one of the top 50 executive search firms in the United States. For more information visit: http://www.altaassociates.com or call 908-806-8442

About Accenture:

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 411,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at http://www.accenture.com.

Accenture Security helps organizations build resilience from the inside out, so they can confidently focus on innovation and growth. Leveraging its global network of cybersecurity labs, deep industry understanding across client value chains and services that span the security lifecycle, Accenture protects organizations’ valuable assets, end-to-end. With services that include strategy and risk management, cyber defense, digital identity, application security and managed security, Accenture enables businesses around the world to defend against known sophisticated threats, and the unknown. Follow us @AccentureSecure on Twitter or visit us at http://www.accenture.com/security.

