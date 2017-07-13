WindowMirror's Butterfly Wins Investment Round

Butterfly assists people with dementia and their caregivers. We want to be part of a movement where anyone living with dementia can add value and legacy for generations and want to empower them to do so.

WindowMirror, a Chicago-based Start-Up, successfully received 149% investment through their StartEngine equity crowdfunding campaign.

“This is a huge win, validating our product thought the StartEngine platform. I believe that the new equity crowdfunding investment mechanism is going to be the necessary bridge to success for many startups at our level,” says founder/CEO Sean Fahey

Equity Crowdfunding is a tool that enables investors to fund startup companies and small businesses in return for equity. On May 16, 2016, Title III of the 2012 JOBS Act's Regulation CF came into effect which allows equity crowdfunding, regardless of net worth or income. StartEngine is a trailblazer in the space under Regulation A+ of the JOBS Act, which allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to invest in private companies.

WindowMirror has been busy developing an innovative technology called Butterfly for people living with dementia and their caregivers. “We are planning to pack a lot into this incredibly easy to use, predictive and engaging experience. Butterfly will be a person-centered, dementia friendly and capable virtual assistant. Think of it as Amazon Echo, or Google Home, for your phone, but built through the lens of the dementia experience," says Fahey.

Butterfly’s primary use case will be a hands-free always listening, voice command driven, speech to text experience where people living with dementia can save and share thoughts, memories, stories, ideas, and feelings, with their closest loved ones.

About 10,000 baby boomers retire every day and one out of every eight will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Approximately 5.3 million people are living with Alzheimer’s, and for those patients, they utilize over 15 million caregivers in the US alone. WindowMirror sees Butterfly being ahead of the curve. Fahey stated, “We are at a point, here in the states, where the rubber meets the road. Technology has become predictive and adaptive enough to make an impact in the underserved dementia tech space that keeps exponentially growing. We need to create an impact on their quality of life.”

According to Fahey, they want to keep the main use case free for the global dementia culture and will roll into a Subscription as Service model, but he thinks the real potential is in how the culture will open their data up to change global dementia culture for the better. "Aggregated user generated palliative care data, is what I am calling it. We believe palliative care starts when you are diagnosed with an incurable disease, and you become the expert of your palliative care journey as you become the expert of your own very personal dementia journey - this adds purpose to the new standard. This data can be looked at by a user to hack into their own dementia experience, see what’s going on, and improve outcomes, but also the aggregated data will improve results for Healthcare Providers, Insurance Providers, and Pharmaceutical Companies. We can try to positively impact the global dementia culture through user generated palliative care data," Fahey asserts.

With some early in capital they prototyped and built a solid proof of concept. Fahey has been traveling the country, from D.C. to L.A. speaking about the app at various conferences. He has also been part of several dementia technology think tanks and work groups. With new investment money, over the next few months, WindowMirror will present Butterfly to social impact venture groups and individuals around the country to win a larger seed round raise, roll into production, and are slated to release before the new year.

“So many doors have opened thanks to this StartEngine equity crowdfund, and we will be strategic with these resources to achieve our development timeline. Our goal is to revolutionize how people living with dementia optimize states of flow. We want to be part of a movement where anyone living with dementia can add value, and we want to empower them to do so.” Fahey incorporated WindowMirror in response to what he calls the "undervaluation, stigmatization, and marginalization of human potential related to the stigma of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Fahey said,"We had over 50,000 unique impressions on our StartEngine page, meaning we’ve got the message out for needed care in the dementia space - so this is a double win in our minds.”