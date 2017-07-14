The standards enable YouSeeU to better serve our partners and customers, and more importantly, the students who directly benefit from the learning experiences in our platform.

YouSeeU’s belief that learners deserve more than the status quo is demonstrated again by IMS Global Learning Consortium’s (IMS Global) recent conformance certification of the 4.0 product. The Learning Tools Interoperability® (LTI®) v2.0 certification enables quicker and deeper integrations between the Learning Management Systems (LMS) and YouSeeU’s powerful platform that facilitates authentic assessment through proprietary video-based assignments and real-time collaboration using virtual meeting sessions for online lectures, discussions, group work, and assignments. With Caliper Analytics®, valuable data focused on user activity is generated in YouSeeU and then transmitted to the LMS using the Caliper standard to drive analysis of learning objectives and pedagogical efficacy.

“IMS Global’s standards-based certifications are the catalysts for richer and more effective integrations in the ed-tech ecosystem,” said Dr. Jeff Lewis, YouSeeU’s Founder and Chief Product Officer. “The standards enable us to better serve our partners and customers, and more importantly, the students who directly benefit from the learning experiences in our platform.”

“The IMS Global conformance certification program ensures that a product is interoperable with the growing IMS ecosystem and is up-to-date with the evolving specifications,” said Dr. Rob Abel, chief executive officer, IMS Global Learning Consortium. “Congratulations to YouSeeU for being a leader in the IMS ecosystem by certifying in both LTI 2 and Caliper!”

About YouSeeU

YouSeeU was launched in 2009 with the objectives of solving problems in distance education and improving the student experience through video. The company is now a global leader in soft skill development for higher education and corporate training. By delivering proprietary asynchronous Video Assignment technology and synchronous Virtual Classroom capabilities combined with powerful feedback and coaching, YouSeeU enables the mastery of communication, critical thinking, and leadership. For more information, visit http://www.youseeu.com