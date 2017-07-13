Feldco Windows, Siding & Doors Announces 2017 Scholarship Recipients

Feldco Windows, Siding and Doors is excited to announce the winners of its 2017 scholarship contest. The contest offered a $1,000 scholarship to current or prospective college students that best answered the essay question “How has your family contributed to who you are today?”

Feldco awarded two winners who best exemplified Feldco’s family values in their essays. Emily Laughead of North Aurora, IL and Catherine Haws of Mt. Vernon, Ohio were chosen from the 2,700 applicants nationwide.

Emily Laughead will be entering her sophomore year at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the fall of 2017. The Feldco scholarship committee was impressed with Emily’s advocacy for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to Type 1 Diabetes research. Reflecting on the scholarship application, Emily stated: “I really enjoyed the opportunity to think about how my family has gotten me to where I am today. It was a really cool opportunity to think back on my life.”

Catherine Haws will be a junior this coming school year at Asbury University located in Wilmore, Kentucky. Catherine’s eloquent and clever writing of her family story fascinated the scholarship committee. “I am just super excited to receive this scholarship,” said Catherine. “I really enjoyed writing this meaningful essay.”

Feldco’s scholarship contest demonstrates the organization’s commitment to education and support of communities they serve. The company refers to its employees as the “Feldco Family” believing it is that culture that contributes to their overall success. Reading how students’ families have impacted their lives was a pleasure for the committee.

Feldco congratulates Emily and Catherine on their wins. Submission is open now through January 15th, 2018 for Feldco’s next scholarship contest.

For more information on the Feldco scholarship, please visit 4feldco.com/scholarship.

