Engel & Völkers in Charlotte Announces Addition of 26 New Real Estate Advisors to Network in Advance of Newest Shop's Grand Opening Event

Premium, international real estate brokerage exhibits outstanding growth in Charlotte market leading up to grand opening event for its third location, situated on Lake Norman

After opening its third real estate shop location in April, Engel & Völkers in Charlotte today announced continued unprecedented growth with the addition of 26 new real estate advisors to the high-end brokerage, expanding Engel & Völkers’ comprehensive global services to home buyers and sellers in the Charlotte-metro area.

This announcement comes in advance of the brokerage’s grand opening event for its Lake Norman shop location in Birkdale Village, occurring on July 18, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. EDT at 16745 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Suite C, Huntersville, and where CEO of Engel & Völkers North America Anthony Hitt will also be in attendance.

“We are proud our firm’s three locations continue to attract so many talented and experienced advisors from various other firms in the area. Our advisors are highly trained and wholeheartedly dedicated to their profession. They truly understand our clients’ special needs in the current real estate market,” said Yuriy Vaynshteyn, Owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Charlotte. “Charlotte is becoming more and more international each day, and so being a company with an authentic global reach becomes so important in our local real estate market. As we soon celebrate the grand opening event of our Birkdale Village location on Lake Norman, we look forward to another hugely successful year. We knew the Engel & Völkers brand would hit a home run in Charlotte, but this venture has truly exceeded all our expectations.”

The newest Charlotte-based Engel & Völkers advisors join an internationally renowned brand, founded in Europe in 1977 and now operating with a global network of over 9,000 advisors in over 30 countries. The new advisors who are dedicated to serving the specialized property needs within the area include: Lou Amorose, Bridget Brush, Kia Cauthen, Irma Delph, Allison Duke, Chrissy Fields, Sabrina Henderson, Bobby Horne, Nita Hunt, Crystal Janneh, Meetika Kapur, Dee Kilgo, Julie Male, Eileen McElroy, Chad Meredith, Cathy Miller, Megan Mitchell, Jamie Prince, Raina Purvis, Claire Riendeau, Tracy Rowland, Lynn Shapiro, Patsy Wilson, Bruce Melham, Amy Worland and Gregory Bracht from local real estate firms including Allen Tate, Lake Norman Realty, Sotheby’s International, Weichert Realtors, RE/MAX, Keller Williams, ERA Wilkinson and others.

“We are highly selective of the advisors we approach to join our shop,” said Frances Bryant, Executive Vice President and Broker-in-Charge of Engel & Völkers Charlotte. “Engel & Völkers has high expectations of its real estate advisors to participate in continuous training and to work toward the most excellent level of service that isn’t often found in real estate here. Our newest advisors can clearly handle that challenge and will deliver only the best results to their clients.”

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 9,000 real estate advisors spanning 33 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

