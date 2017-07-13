XA-RX can be used within any PCI Express desktop, industrial PC or PXIe chassis via available adapters or natively installed within Innovative’s unique range of diminutive, embedded PC products. The versatility of the XMC form-factor provides customers with flexible deployment options to meet myriad packaging, power and weight constraints.

Innovative Integration, a trusted supplier of signal processing and data acquisition hardware and software solutions today announced the XA-RX, an XMC I/O module featuring eight 16-bit, 125 MSPS A/D channels and an Artix-7 FPGA designed for wide channel count communications and instrumentation applications.

The module is capable of independent real-time signal-processing on each analog input channel. DSP functionality within the onboard Artix XC7A100 FPGA can be fully customized using VHDL or Simulink via the optional FrameWork Logic toolset.

The four-lane, PCI Express 2.0 interface supports continuous data streaming at 1600 MB/s. Multiple modules may be clocked and triggered externally to allow perfect synchronization of arbitrarily large capture meshes.

“The XA-RX can be used within any PCI Express desktop, industrial PC or PXIe chassis via available adapters or natively installed within Innovative’s unique range of diminutive, embedded PC products,” stated Jim Henderson, Innovative Integration President. “The versatility of the XMC form-factor provides customers with flexible deployment options to meet myriad packaging, power and weight constraints. Equally important, pricing is extremely competitive with aggressive, tiered discounts available for OEM customers.”

About Innovative Integration – a Molex company

Innovative Integration is a data acquisition company that designs embedded boards, for digital signal processing, software defined radio and data acquisition with digital & analog interfaces which incorporates re-configurable FPGA products available in the XMC, FMC, PCIe, and PXIe form-factors. Trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Molex, LLC

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical. For more information, please visit http://www.molex.com.

