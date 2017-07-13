We want our clients to be able to access skip trace data on their collection accounts in an easy and automated way.

Simplicity Collection Software, a subsidiary of SeikoSoft LLC, announced today their partnership with data company LocateSmarter. The partnership and integration will enable Simplicity to offer LocateSmarter’s phone append product through their debt collection software, eliminating the technical setup and vendor management usually needed for batch skip tracing.

Chris Campbell, Simplicity Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our company goal has always been to create successful software products that enhance and simplify lives – that is exactly what we’re doing with this LocateSmarter partnership and integration.” Campbell continued, “We want our clients to be able to access skip trace data on their collection accounts in an easy and automated way.”

Through the partnership, Simplicity clients will initially have access to three versions of LocateSmarter’s Phone Append products which vary based on the client’s phone type preference. They may choose from cell phone, land line or a mix of both.

Simplicity’s software handles the skip tracing and file management process from start to finish.

To send an account for skip tracing, clients simply flag the accounts by clicking a button in the cloud-based software. Simplicity then sends all flagged accounts to LocateSmarter for processing. After the files have been processed, the new phone numbers are automatically populated and visible in the Simplicity interface.

“We are very excited about this partnership. Now, regardless of a company’s volume or available IT resources, they will be able to batch skip trace through Simplicity,” stated Tyler Benson, LocateSmarter Product Manager.

To get started with LocateSmarter Phone Append through Simplicity, please contact Simplicity Collection Software at 866-791-0224 or visit http://www.simplicitycollectionsoftware.com.

About SeikoSoft, LLC

SeikoSoft, LLC was founded in 2008 and officially launched its first product Simplicity Debt Collection Software in 2010. Simplicity Collection Software recently received the 2016 Top Collection Products award and has become an industry leader in collection software solutions. SeikoSoft has developed several successful software products used in the collection, medical, mortgage, insurance, and printing worlds today.

As a company, SeikoSoft has the development resources, business sense, and sales and marketing expertise to ensure that software products are brought to market in a timely manner, optimized for the web, and supported efficiently and effectively. If you have a software idea that you would like to see become a reality, contact SeikoSoft at 866-791-0224 or visit http://www.seikosoft.com.

About LocateSmarter®

LocateSmarter, LLC, a subsidiary of CBE Companies, was formed in 2012 with a mission to deliver next generation, cloud-based skip trace solutions for accounts receivable management and collection purposes. The company offers batch skip tracing products, a manual search platform, and compliance solutions.

LocateSmarter has been recognized as an Employer of Choice and received the 2016 Top Collection Product Award. For more information on LocateSmarter and its products, please visit http://www.locatesmarter.com or call 888-254-5501.