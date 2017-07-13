The American College of Lifestyle Medicine, (ACLM), the nation’s medical professional society for physicians, allied health professionals and healthcare executives who are devoted to the advancement of domestic and global lifestyle medicine, is proud to announce its partnership with Redlands, California-based Lifestyle Medicine Institute (LMI), a professional education, research and advocacy organization which is home to the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP).

After 30 years of fighting chronic disease and significantly impacting over 70,000 lives through the CHIP Program, the Lifestyle Medicine Institute is joining the American College of Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable on a shared mission to bring optimal health to all people.

“Our Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP) is a research-tested, intensive lifestyle intervention solution designed to prevent, arrest and facilitate the reversal of many common chronic diseases. CHIP has impacted thousands of people’s lives and has generated over 30 published scientific papers. It’s a powerful solution for practitioners, community organizations and workplaces to address the rising chronic disease rates in a highly effective manner,” said Lifestyle Medicine Institute President Jere Stocks. "LMI and ACLM are 100% aligned, as both organizations are dedicated to addressing the urgent need to transform health and healthcare."

Said ACLM President George Guthrie, MD, MPH, FACLM, “LMI shares the roundtable with other esteemed organizations that understand the need for an outcomes-based healthcare delivery model. Together they are dedicated to the crusade of bringing healthy lifestyle awareness and tools to practitioners of traditional medicine and individuals who suffer from preventable diseases like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity. We look forward to working together to continue providing hope and healing to all people who suffer from chronic conditions that evidence shows are preventable, treatable and, often, even reversible through lifestyle medicine.”

ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE: The Lifestyle Medicine Institute (LMI) was founded in 1988 by Dr. Hans Diehl in Loma Linda, California. LMI offers evidence-based solutions that improve an individual’s health and wellbeing while reducing their cost of care. LMI is driven by the philosophy that respects and celebrates the infinite value created in each person by genuinely caring for the health, hope and happiness of every individual. LMI’s mission is to share a message of health and hope for a better life steeped in a vision to lead, inspire and resource the genuine experience of happy, healthy living in the communities it serves.

CHIP is a community-based intervention program that uses behavioral change principles in a group setting, education in an entertaining style and modern adult learning tools to help participants make simple lifestyle changes that are proven to lower key risk factors in as little as 30 days. CHIP is a powerful disease reversal tool for health practitioners, community organizations and work places to address the rise of chronic disease rates in a highly effective manner. Learn more at http://www.ChipHealth.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the professional medical association for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable healthcare system. More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanizing force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective desire to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the cause of disease. Join today at http://www.LifestyleMedicine.org.