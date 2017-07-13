Mystique Site

Pelican 1 Owner, LLC, the developer for Mystique, announces that construction has commenced with the drilling of the auger-cast piles at the ultra-luxury high-rise in the exclusive Pelican Bay community in Naples. Pelican 1 Owner, LLC is an equal partnership between an affiliate of the global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR) and an affiliate of the Gulf Bay® Group of Companies (Gulf Bay).

“The drilling of the piles marks a significant milestone for Mystique,” said Aubrey J. Ferrao, president of Gulf Bay. “All of our efforts to date have led to this moment, and we are excited to share the news that construction at Mystique is officially underway.”

The 1,094± piles, each measuring 14 inches in diameter and approximately 70 feet long, will serve as a vertical structural element of the foundation system that will support the iconic 20-story Mystique.

Miami-based Coastal Construction, the general contractor for Mystique, is working with HJ Foundation, a Miami-based deep-foundation contractor specializing in augured cast-in-place piling.

Located just steps from the beach on one of only two remaining zoned developable land parcels in Naples between The Ritz-Carlton on the beach and Port Royal, Mystique offers 68 estate and four penthouse residences with expansive living spaces and terrace views toward the Gulf of Mexico from most units. Additionally, Mystique offers nine Jardin residences.

Mystique’s building amenities include a 24-hour staffed front desk with a monitored video/electronic closed circuit surveillance system, surveillance cameras at all owner entry accesses, and a two-level parking garage with controlled access. Additionally, Mystique offers SmartEstate™ integrated technology that features state-of-the-art home automation and monitoring systems, private elevators with biometric/alphanumeric access, and the opportunity to access an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging system.

Mystique’s resort-inspired outdoor recreational amenities include a tropical pool, sun deck with pergolas and lush landscaping, and two Har-Tru tennis courts above the garage deck. Mystique’s lobby-level amenities offer custom-designed interior spaces for socializing, including a club room, parlor, salon, library and solarium/card room. Mystique also features a theater, billiard room, board room, state-of-the-art health and fitness club with the latest in exercise and wellness equipment, ladies’ and men’s steam rooms and showers, and massage rooms with on-call masseurs and masseuses.

Residents also will enjoy the exclusive and renowned amenities of prestigious Pelican Bay, including private, beachfront dining, extensive walking and biking trails, chauffeured tram service, and private access to nearly three miles of unspoiled Gulf of Mexico beaches.

Estate residences at Mystique range in size from 4,003 to 5,280 square feet of air-conditioned living space and are priced from over $3 million to over $7 million. Jardin residences offer 1,370 to 2,396 air-conditioned square feet and range in price from $1.2 to $2.2 million. Mystique’s four expansive penthouse residences, priced from $8 million, have been sold.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the exclusive listing agent for Mystique, is based out of the on-site sales center.

Founded in 1986, Gulf Bay has successfully completed 14 luxury properties along the 1.5 mile stretch of Gulf-front land within Pelican Bay. In addition to its history in Pelican Bay, Gulf Bay’s other award-winning developments include The Brittany on Park Shore Beach; Marco Beach Ocean Resort® on Marco Island; and the 4,000-acre award-winning, master-planned community of Fiddler’s Creek®.

Gulf Bay’s completed and under development build-out market value of luxury residential properties is estimated in excess of $5 billion.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, with over $100 billion in assets under management.

For more information about Mystique, call 239-598-9900, stop by the sales center at 6885 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples, Florida, or visit http://www.MystiquePelicanBay.com.