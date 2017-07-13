Ace Products Forges Strategic Partnership with GearSecure Music

“The ability to instantly track a lost or stolen instrument through the GEARSECURE™ network will bring peace of mind to many musicians who have experienced the pain of losing a prized piece of gear."

Ace Products has announced an exclusive partnership with GearSecure Music LLC, along with plans to integrate GEARSECURE™ patented tracking technology within Ace Products' leading lines of musical instrument cases & gig bags.

GEARSECURE™ patented technology provides a bridge between RFID and GPS to help in the instant recovery of lost or stolen items.

“We are excited to be able to offer this incredible technology with our Reunion Blues and Kaces lines, as well as through select OEM partners over the coming months,” said Dave Andrus, Vice President of Ace Products. “The ability to instantly track a lost or stolen instrument through the GEARSECURE™ network will bring peace of mind to many musicians who have experienced the pain of losing a prized piece of gear. As an anti-theft system for musicians, this is a game changer.”

When released, the technology will be offered to consumers at an annual subscription price of $19.95. The GEARSECURE™ stated goal is “The end of lost or stolen.”

Further details about the technology will be unveiled in a press conference at the Summer NAMM show, in Nashville’s Music City Center on Friday, July 14th at 11am in room 104C.

ABOUT ACE PRODUCTS

Ace Products Group is the premier international resource for music accessory manufacturing and distribution, delivering an extensive selection of music accessories including gig bags and instrument cases, cables, stands, connectors, adapters and utility carts, as well as providing design, development, and manufacturing expertise for carefully selected OEM partners. The Ace Products mission is to design and deliver products of the highest possible quality at the most affordable prices. Learn more at https://aceproducts.com.

Ace Products Group brands include: Kaces, Strukture, Reunion Blues, Pig Hog Cables, Rock-N-Roller Multi-Cart, Fender Accessories, Yamaha Accessories, and Pluginz.

ABOUT GEAR SECURE MUSIC LLC

Based in Lakewood, California Gear Secure Music LLC is comprised of music industry, business and technology veterans who have sought to create a relevant solution to the real-world problem of equipment loss and theft. The company’s stated goal is “The end of lost or stolen ™”. For more information please visit http://www.gearsecuremusic.com.