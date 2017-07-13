It’s time for us to take a step back and focus on our corporate messaging to foster an environment conducive to success and continuous expansion

Underground Elephant, an award-winning digital marketing technology company located in downtown San Diego, announced today that it has added 23 new hires since February 2017, and, in line with this expansion has hired two new consulting partners focused on internal and external communications. The partnerships are aimed at assisting Underground Elephant articulate their brand both internally and externally as the company prepares for further market expansion.

“As a startup which experienced rapid growth, our main focus has often been on product development and customer success. It’s time for us to take a step back and focus on our corporate messaging to foster an environment conducive to success and continuous expansion,” said Underground Elephant CEO Jason Kulpa. “I felt that partnering with two local firms, which are experts in their respective fields, was the best way to achieve this while building stronger community ties.”

Equal Parts Consulting will work with the Underground Elephant leadership team to elevate and align the company’s organizational culture with their business goals. A specific area of focus will be on building consistency throughout Underground Elephant’s human resources initiatives to ensure consistent internal practices are established and executed. Through this partnership, Equal Parts Consulting and Underground Elephant will be able to define and articulate UE’s values and priorities, drilling into the company’s “why.”

Underground Elephant has also called upon KCD PR, and award-winning strategic communications agency to assist the company with external communications and growth initiatives. KCD PR will work closely with the Underground Elephant management and Equal Parts Consulting to establish messaging that showcases the company’s values, ensuring that communication with external stakeholders and prospects are articulated in alignment with the brand.

Founded by CEO Jason Kulpa in 2008, Underground Elephant is a San Diego-based, award-winning marketing technology company that develops programmatic advertising platforms in order to bring transparency and efficiency to the buying and selling of structured lead generation media. The company's robust portfolio of enterprise-grade tech solutions enhances the connection between enterprises and their prospective clients by delivering highly efficient pathways to organic sales conversations. Learn more at http://undergroundelephant.com/