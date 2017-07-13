Eva M. Spahn, an associate in the Miami Litigation Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., will be appointed to the board of directors of the National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL) in New York on July 20.

Spahn will also be honored with the Virginia S. Mueller Outstanding Member Award. The award is presented each year to a NAWL member on the basis of personal and professional achievement, as well as for their exemplary work and contributions to NAWL.

According to NAWL’s website, the organization’s mission is to provide leadership, a collective voice, and essential resources to advance women in the legal profession and advocate for the equality of women under the law. Since 1899, NAWL has been empowering women in the legal profession, cultivating a diverse membership dedicated to equality, mutual support, and collective success.

“I am excited to serve as a member of the NAWL board of directors and look forward to working with the other members to help provide guidance and resources to women in the legal profession,” Spahn said. “It is also an honor to be recognized with NAWL’s Virginia S. Mueller Outstanding Member Award, and I look forward to continuing to work with our lawyers to offer mentor support and guidance to help foster equality in the legal profession.”

Spahn handles complex commercial and class action matters in various forums, including state and federal courts in multiple U.S. jurisdictions, as well as domestic and international arbitrations before various arbitral bodies. Spahn also has experience representing clients in matters involving the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

