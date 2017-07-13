SRT video transport protocol The SRT Alliance is an open source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low latency video streaming.

The SRT Alliance, an open source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low latency video streaming, announces that 22 new members have joined the initiative including Brightcove, Harmonic, Limelight and Perform Group.

Announced at the 2017 NAB Show, the SRT Alliance was founded by Haivision and Wowza with the goal of expanding the streaming media ecosystem and supporting the collaborative development of SRT, an open source video transport protocol that enables the delivery of high quality and secure, low latency video across the public Internet. The SRT Alliance promotes the industry-wide recognition and adoption of SRT as the de facto standard for low latency internet streaming.

The 22 new members represent a broad range of use cases, vertical segments, and geographies, illustrating the intrinsic value of the SRT transport protocol in delivering highly reliable, low latency point-to-point video links over the internet for companies globally.

“SRT is the low-latency glue that bonds the video streaming ecosystem closer together. The rapid adoption of open source SRT by the leading broadcast and streaming companies is going to improve the way we all stream, bringing higher quality experiences to our viewers,” said Sylvio Jelovcich, vice president of global alliances, Haivision. “We look forward to collaborating with these companies to accelerate innovation in SRT, expand the SRT ecosystem, and improve the way the world streams video.”

“We know the industry has challenges that can be solved by open-sourcing SRT. The exciting part of the community is that you get to see the creative thinking and new applications that we haven’t even imagined,” says Carlos Perez, chief revenue officer at Wowza. “Since our announcement at NAB, we’ve been thrilled with people’s enthusiasm about the power of SRT, and we’re proud to welcome the new members into the alliance.”

"We're excited to be a member of the SRT Alliance and the promise that it seeks to provide," said Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager, media business unit, Brightcove. "The delivery of compelling streaming media experiences today is not trivial. With our SRT Alliance partners, we will continue to improve the reliability and ubiquity of both the technology and standards."

“Harmonic is happy to join the SRT Alliance as lP low delay and reliable video and audio delivery over the internet is becoming crucial for OTT and other applications,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. “There are many competing technologies, and only with a concerted effort like the SRT Alliance, will a strong blueprint be created with the goal of becoming a de facto industry standard.”

“Consumers today are taking control of their video viewing experiences. They want to choose what to watch and when to watch it, and they expect it to be delivered flawlessly,” said Keith Weinberger, director product management, video at Limelight Networks. “As a member of the SRT Alliance, we look forward to working with others to address this challenge and deliver the best viewing experiences to people anywhere.”

“We’re looking forward to supporting the SRT Alliance as we work towards building a unified video transport standard for the broadcast and streaming communities,” said Ed Silvester, head of video R&D at Perform Group. “At Perform Group, SRT will make it possible to distribute our content at scale globally and at extremely lower costs than alternative technologies.”

The newest members of the SRT Alliance include:



Brightcove: The leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions in delivering and monetizing video across connected devices.

Cabletime: Designs, develops and manufactures the MediaStar range of IPTV encoders, gateways, media players and management software for enterprise environments.

Churchill Navigation: Mission centric tools for augmented reality overlays of geospatial data over video.

Cires21: Providing live streaming solutions for any professional ecosystem, from major broadcasters and main event programmers to major content suppliers and pay TV channels at a global level.

Globelynx: Used by news channels around the world to facilitate reliable, live, expert interviews.

Harmonic: A leading provider of cloud and software-based OTT and broadcast solutions that support the entire media processing chain, optimizing delivery of high quality, next-generation services.

KEP Technology: Consulting services to the broadcast, media, and corporate organizations to assist with both live TV and communications.

Kizil Electronics: Developer of PikoTV Advanced Modular Broadcasting solutions family for live broadcast & CDN delivery of SD, HD and Ultra HD contents.

Lightstream: The livestream production studio in the cloud provides the easiest way to stream your games or anything else you love.

Limelight: The premier CDN that delivers faster website, more responsive applications, the highest quality video, and consistent game and software downloads to any device.

News Global Live: A broadcast news and technology company that develops efficient technology to change how content/news is delivered by offering affordable innovative solutions for delivering news globally.

Perfecta: A leading provider of Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Cybersecurity (ISR-C) solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, federal agencies, and commercial clients.

Perform Group: A leading digital sports content and media group.

QTCT: The leading live transmission service company in China specializing in medical and scientific video production.

Radiant Communications: Designs and manufactures communication systems and products for campus, broadcast and CATV markets.

Rebotnix Technologies: Creators of professional hardware and software video solutions.

SKIPA Digital Media: SKIPA Digital Media provides a leading edge, end-to-end, global media platform for live corporate webcasting, IPTV cloud streaming and enterprise integration services.

Softvelum: A leading provider of media streaming software tools, including Nimble Streamer and Nimble Transcoder.

StreamShark: End-to-end solution provider of a highly scalable and reliable live and on-demand video platform for enterprises, organizations and video agencies.

Tulix Systems: Tulix provides end-to-end OTT/IPTV solutions for live, simulated live, on-demand, and time-shifted video to any screen via the customer’s CDN or the TulixCDN, which is optimized for live streaming performance.

T-21: Streaming media solutions provider with devices that support decoding, transcoding, encoding, recording and translation of streaming media over private and public networks.

Virtuvent: Video platform and applications for events and publishers. Video encoding and production managed services for the enterprise.

The SRT Alliance is open to new members. For companies who want to participate actively in growing the ecosystem of SRT in low latency video streaming workflows, please contact us at info(at)srtalliance(dot)org.

About SRT Alliance

The SRT Alliance was founded by Haivision and Wowza. The mission of the SRT Alliance is to overcome the challenges of low latency video streaming, thereby changing the way the world streams. Fundamental to this mission is the support of a freely available open source video transport protocol that will accelerate innovation through collaborative development. The SRT Alliance will promote the industry-wide recognition and adoption of SRT as a common standard for all low latency internet streaming. For more information on how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.