Discovery Health Partners to speak on comprehensive payment integrity at Medicare Advantage Operational Finance Summit

Discovery Health Partners, a provider of payment and revenue integrity solutions for healthcare payers, will co-sponsor and speak at the Medicare Advantage Operational Finance Summit on July 18-19, 2017, in Chicago. Hosted by Healthcare Education Associates and RISE, the conference brings together Medicare Advantage executives from operations, compliance, membership, and other areas to discuss enrollment and membership operations, accounting and reconciliation, and comprehensive payment integrity.

Discovery Vice President of Operations Kathleen Cortez will kick off the payment integrity track with a discussion of the role and value of a comprehensive payment integrity program for the Medicare Advantage plan. “Kathy does an excellent job helping stakeholders understand what payment integrity is, how it fits within the MedAdvantage plan, and what value it delivers,” said Paul Vosters, Discovery president. Payment integrity addresses the accuracy of the transaction occurring between health payer and provider. It ensures that the health claim is paid correctly—by the responsible party, for eligible members, according to contractual terms, not in error, and free of wasteful or abusive practices.

The session also includes a discussion of payment integrity best practices as gleaned from almost a decade of Discovery’s experience helping health plans manage such programs.

Discovery Health Partners is a member of RISE, the Resource Initiative and Society for Education, an organization dedicated to ongoing outreach and education for health plans and providers. Discovery frequently speaks and exhibits at conferences managed by RISE affiliate Healthcare Education Associates.

About Discovery Health Partners

Discovery Health Partners, a division of LaunchPoint, offers payment and revenue integrity solutions that help health payers improve revenue, avoid costs, and enhance the member experience. We offer a unique combination of deep healthcare expertise and analytics-powered technology solutions to help our clients improve operational efficiency, achieve financial integrity, and generate measurable results. More information about our solutions, including Coordination of Benefits, Eligibility, Medicare Secondary Payer Validation, and Subrogation is available at http://www.discoveryhealthpartners.com.