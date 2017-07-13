VirtualPBX Introduces 24/7 Customer Support for Dash Users We’ve always been focused on customer intimacy and product excellence, and we view investments in our Support Team that differentiate us as achieving both of those goals.

VirtualPBX today announced that their award-winning Customer Support Team will now be available around the clock, 24/7. Initially, VirtualPBX garnered much praise from customers and competitors alike by committing so much into their customer support and by offering it free of charge to existing clients. Then, they made waves by unrolling 7-7 coverage that had 12 hours of uninterrupted daily access to for inbound callers. Now, VirtualPBX plans to disrupt the industry again with the announcement of total coverage, around the clock, 24/7 for Dash customers.

“We’ve always been focused on customer intimacy and product excellence,” said Lon Baker, VirtualPBX’s COO. “And we view investments in our Support Team that differentiate us as achieving both of those goals.”

VirtualPBX is no stranger to bold moves in an otherwise derivative industry. The Dash VoIP platform was revolutionary in that it marked the first move towards a universally adoptable and intuitive interface for business VoIP. The company is also one of the last options available for businesses that include free access to expert customer support as part of all of their Dash Plans. Combining those two key factors along with the news of a 24/7 support hotline is proof of the company’s commitment to innovating for the modern workplace.

“Our customers are all over the world and that means that every minute of the day is an opportunity to keep business moving for one of them,” Baker added. “Plus, challenges never occur when they are convenient so we wouldn’t be comfortable offering anything less than total 24/7 coverage to address them as they arise.”

The 24/7 Customer Support coverage is available now to all existing and new VirtualPBX Dash customers and the business services telephone numbers and businesses in over 100 countries. For more information about the new VirtualPBX Customer Support window, Dash Plans, and VirtualPBX hosted business phone service in general, visit VirtualPBX.com.

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX was founded in San Francisco in 1997 and brought some of the first commercially available hosted PBX service to market for small business owners. Born from the advent of the hosted telecom industry and driven by the innovative vision of its founders, VirtualPBX continues to deliver leading edge telephony products for business. Backed by award-winning, local, in-house support teams, VirtualPBX offers an array of services including disaster recovery, network monitoring and optimization, and professional system management.

