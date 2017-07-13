No Drill Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Aluminum Trucks One of the best qualities about these permanent no drill mounting plates is that they have been designed to handle the stress and damage caused from drilling holes in order to mount your equipment.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new no drill mounting plate (VMP-FSD-2017) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This permanent mounting plate has been designed to support any light with a permanent mounting base on 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty aluminum body trucks and requires no drilling to install.

Each one of these no drill mounting plates features a 6" by 8" permanent mounting surface and is compatible with 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty aluminum body trucks and offers operators a mounting solution for any permanent lights. This mounting plate is constructed in Texas from light weight powder coated aluminum for the frame and mounting plate surface. This permanent equipment mounting plate offers operators a sturdy platform to deploy permanent mount lights of any type, such as: cameras, spotlights, strobes, beacons, hunting spotlights, signal lights, security lights and warning lights. This no drill mounting plate is installed via the rear cab and features a weatherproof seal on the back side for secure and dry installation. The mounting plate is offered in a black, white or gray finish.

"We've designed these mounting plates to be sturdy yet easy on vehicles," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC." One of the best qualities about these permanent no drill mounting plates is that they have been designed to handle the stress and damage caused from drilling holes in order to mount your equipment. This helps to prevent unnecessary damage to your Ford F250-F550 Super Duty trucks."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

High Resolution Image 1-VMP-FSD-2017

High Resolution Image 2-VMP-FSD-2017

High Resolution Image 3-VMP-FSD-2017

High Resolution Image 4-VMP-FSD-2017

High Resolution Image 5-VMP-FSD-2017

Product Video-VMP-FSD-2017

Product Cut Spec Sheet-VMP-FSD-2017

High Resolution Image-LARSON ELECTRONICS LLC LOGO