CADLearning Launches Subscription Library for Autodesk Revit 2018

4D Technologies, a leading developer of innovative content delivery and in-application support tools, is pleased to announce the launch of its CADLearning Autodesk Revit 2018 Subscription Library. Currently consisting of 598 high-definition video lessons, the library marks a fundamental shift toward supporting subscription-based Autodesk applications, as it will continue to grow as Revit evolves.

“The education industry is experiencing a seismic event,” comments Senior Director of Product Strategy, Matt Murphy. “There is a shift away from traditional education paths and a growing movement supporting learning modalities that complement our natural learning tendencies and daily habits. Educators and corporate learning professionals are seeing the value of atomized content and a learn-as-you-go approach when it comes to remaining proficient in a subscription world.”

The Revit 2018 lessons join the over 40,000 other lessons in the highly-searchable CADLearning content library. Each lesson is also linked into the CADLearning proprietary assessment engine, which provides both dynamic and static assessment of skills.

“The human mind is hard-wired to consume content in small, manageable chunks,” adds Dave Micciche, Chief Operating Officer at 4D. “We’ve structured our content to meet that need, organizing it into a library of searchable, highly-focused lessons and topics, rather than the traditional, linear approach of courses. This allows users to find the exact bit of knowledge they need to answer their question in the moment of need, rather than sifting through hours of content that they may have already mastered or simply don’t have a use.”

Additional content for Revit 2018, as well as content for numerous other Autodesk applications, will continue to be released throughout the year.

About 4D Technologies

4D Technologies is transforming the way the world learns. Our experienced team of instructional design professionals is creating the next generation of solutions for the efficient consumption of knowledge and skill development. Using highly intuitive and adaptable content portals and in-application performance support tools, 4D Technologies is revolutionizing corporate education and technical support with proven solutions that maximize content retention, productivity and overall performance. To see our technology in action, visit http://www.CADLearning.com.

About CADLearning

CADLearning by 4D Technologies is the premier learning partner for all things Autodesk. An Autodesk Authorized Publisher, CADLearning delivers expertly created content ideal for A-Z training, product help and performance support. Our on-demand, customizable learning systems identify and address knowledge gaps and provide in-application support to maximize performance for users of Autodesk 2D and 3D design, engineering and entertainment software. Our continuously growing library of self-paced learning material—including videos, exercise files and assessments—stays current with the latest software releases for AutoCAD®, Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, Autodesk® Inventor®, Autodesk® Maya®, Autodesk® Revit® and more. For more information, please visit http://www.CADLearning.com.