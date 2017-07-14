The demand for top quality real estate services is strong, and we are building a company ready to meet those needs.

RE/MAX NEXT, Chicago’s newest RE/MAX franchise, will host a grand opening celebration for its office at 1046 W. Kinzie St., Suite 301, from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 14. Joining broker/owners Mike Opyd and Rafay Qamar will be a cross section of real estate industry peers.

Those interested in joining their colleagues at this event can still register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remax-next-grand-opening-tickets-35999743201.

“Along with introducing everyone to our beautiful new office and great business model, we want to recognize the partnerships that we’ve established with other professionals in related fields,” noted Opyd. “They include Fidelity National Title, the Camden Law Group, Federal Savings Bank and BMO Harris Bank, as well as with Truepad, a website that offers an enhanced level of detail from an agent perspective about homes for sale in Chicago.”

The RE/MAX NEXT office is a spacious setting, with 20-foot ceiling heights, a large lounge area, full-service café, fiber-optic wiring and even a director of hospitality to look after the needs of brokers and their guests.

Qamar and Opyd describe their approach as “an agent-centric real estate company with full marketing and commission autonomy for our brokers.”

The two partners explained that one reason they are so excited about their new venture is its location in the West Loop/Fulton Market district.

“It positions us in a rapidly evolving area of downtown Chicago that is enjoying exceptional growth,” Qamar said. “Many high-tech businesses are relocating here, and there has been a great deal of exciting residential development as well. The demand for top quality real estate services is strong, and we are building a company ready to meet those needs.”

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 105 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

