This Saturday, Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel will exclusively debut two new slot themes featuring TABASCO® Brand Products developed by IGT. As the first casino in the U.S. to introduce these newly designed slot machines, Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel guests will be the first to experience these hot new gaming machines, one inspired by TABASCO Brand Pepper Sauces and the other paying homage to the birthplace of TABASCO Sauce, Avery Island.

The modernized game themes are housed on IGT’s CrystalCore® cabinet, which features a 42-inch vertical touch-screen display, USB charging port, and a digital player panel. The “Jackpot Bonus” is the main feature of each game — it can be triggered in the regular game and in the free spins feature.

“The artwork used in these games is unique to our area. Guests are going to immediately recognize many of the symbols and the iconic TABASCO Brand products,” commented Russell Christianson, Executive Director of Operations at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

“The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, which owns Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel, and the McIlhenny family, which owns and manufacturers TABASCO Sauce on Avery Island, Louisiana, share a special history,” said Jack Darden, Interim General Manager of Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. “In the early 1900s Mary Avery McIlhenny Bradford and her sister Sara Avery McIlhenny purchased the remaining tribal lands in St. Mary Parish and later petitioned the federal government to hold the land in trust for the beneficial use of the Chitimacha tribe in perpetuity, thus creating the Chitimacha reservation,” continued Darden. “The relationship is extraordinary and it is exciting to be the first in the U.S. to launch the TABASCO Brand slot products.”

“IGT’s new TABASCO Brand slot games pair the dynamic player experience of the CrystalCore® cabinet with captivating gameplay and bonus events that leverage iconic TABASCO imagery,” said Tim Shortall, IGT Vice President Eastern Region Sales, Gaming. “The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana’s deep connection to the TABASCO Brand adds to the excitement of the slots’ launch and makes Cypress Bayou Casino the ideal IGT customer to debut these unique multi-level progressive games.”

Guests can indulge in play on the three 30-payline, multi-level jackpot games located near Cafe Delphine and Loco Mexican Grill and Cantina at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

About Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is located in Charenton, Louisiana, off US Highway 90 and features over 900 of the newest, most in-demand slots and more than 30 tables including Blackjack, Mini-Baccarat, Mississippi Stud, and 3-Card Poker, just to name a few. You can also enjoy dining in one of the five unique venues or stay the night in the state-of-the-art 102-room hotel. Phone 1-800-234-4386 for more information, or visit the website at http://www.cypressbayou.com

